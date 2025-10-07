Catapang: Remulla’s Ombudsman appointment 'well-deserved'

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang said the appointment of Crispin Remulla is well-deserved.

"This well-deserved appointment has sparked optimism among the public, who eagerly anticipate the positive changes Remulla is poised to enact in his new capacity. As he embarks on this important journey, the nation looks forward to witnessing the impact of his leadership in promoting accountability and transparency at all levels of public service," said Catapang.

With this, Catapang extended his heartfelt congratulations to Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla on his appointment as Ombudsman.

He said the pivotal moment in Remulla's career serves not only as a recognition of his unwavering commitment to justice but also highlights the profound trust the nation has in his abilities.

As Remulla transitions into this essential role, Catapang expressed confidence that his extensive experience and steadfast dedication to upholding the rule of law will guide him in his new responsibilities.

He emphasized the significance of leadership and vision, especially in navigating the challenges confronting the nation.

The Ombudsman’s office stands as a cornerstone in protecting citizens' rights and fostering integrity within government systems.

“I have no doubt that under his stewardship, these ideals will flourish, fostering a renewed sense of trust and confidence in the processes that govern our society," Catapang remarked.