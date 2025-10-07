Boying Remulla as new Ombudsman gets solons' backing

House lawmakers backed the appointment of Boying Remulla, who relinquished his post as secretary of the Department of Justice, to be the seventh Ombudsman of the Philippines.

President Marcos Jr. named Remulla the new Ombudsman on Tuesday, replacing Samuel Martires, who retired in late July after concluding a seven-year term.

Remulla’s long-anticipated appointment follows months of legal battle with the Dutertes and their allies stemming from the alleged illegal arrest of then President Rodrigo Duterte on the order of the International Criminal Court.

Remulla applied for the Ombudsman post in June despite facing a pending criminal and administrative case filed by Senator Imee Marcos in May in the same office.

The dismissal decision, though not made public, was confirmed by Remulla himself and his co-respondents, which includes his brother, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla, other Cabinet officials, and police officers, such as relieved Philippine National Police chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III.

A separate complaint by Davao Acting Mayor Baste Duterte came in September, accusing Remulla and his co-respondents of kidnapping the former president.

Remulla then dismissed the mayor’s case as forum-shopping, designed to block his bid for the Ombudsman.

It is still unclear, however, if the mayor’s complaint was similarly dismissed, given that applicants for the Ombudsman should have a clear record and no pending cases to be shortlisted.

Mamamayang Liberal Rep. Leila de Lima, also a former DOJ secretary and a staunch critic of the Dutertes, expressed hope that Remulla will maintain independence as Ombudsman, free from pressure and influence, even from Marcos, to make unbiased decisions on graft and corruption, including the flood control scandal.

“Whoever becomes a target in the investigation of his office must be all charged and held accountable. He should spare no one and must listen to the clamor of the public who are furious with corruption,” De Lima said in Filipino.

Bicol Saro Rep. Terry Ridon, who spearheaded a parallel probe into the flood control anomalies, said the House infrastructure committee is willing to cooperate with Reimulla and transmit all transcripts, documents, and other relevant evidence from their previous investigations.

“His appointment is an important addition to the country’s accountability mechanisms, particularly in bringing to justice the perpetrators of corruption in flood control and infrastructure projects — whoever they may be, and whenever these acts may have been committed,” Ridon said.

Meanwhile, Ako Bicol Rep. Alfredo Garbin underscored that despite Remulla’s appointment, despite “formidable odds and powerful attempts” to block his bid, highlights Marcos’ confidence in his “sharp legal mind.”

On the other hand, Akbayan Rep. Perci Cendaña, also a critic of the Dutertes, voiced optimism that Remulla will abolish his predecessor’s practice of restricting public access to Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth. Many posit that this has created a loophole that allows corrupt officials to operate unchecked.

“I urge the new Ombudsman to immediately make SALNs of government officials accessible to the public, and begin the process of filing criminal cases against those involved in the massive flood control corruption,” he said.

“Incoming Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla will have very small shoes to fill and a very low bar to clear. The previous Ombudsman became a barrier to transparency and accountability of public officials,” Cendaña lamented.

Davao Rep. Paolo Duterte, on the contrary, criticized Remulla’s appointment, calling it a “mockery of our Constitution.”

“It makes sense. With all the problems those in power confront right now, they need all the help they can get to shield themselves, even at the cost of making a mockery of our Constitution. God bless the Philippines!” the lawmaker stressed.

The Office of the Ombudsman, formerly Tanodbayan, established by virtue of the Constitution to fight corruption in the government with Sandiganbayan, is a fiscally autonomous body independent from any other branch of government.

Remulla’s new office is expected to be bombarded with criminal and administrative complaints as the investigation into the alleged large-scale corruption in the flood control projects widens.