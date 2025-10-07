‘Batang Bubble Ako’ concert to rock in October

The most iconic sketches and characters of Bubble Gang are coming together for one epic celebration, marking 30 years of laughter and legacy.

BG30: Batang Bubble Ako Concert Fans, a two-part anniversary special, airs this 19 and 26 October on GMA.

Adding even more excitement to the concert are superstar guests, including some of the original cast members of Bubble Gang. One of the most anticipated moments is the comedic clash between Michael V.’s iconic Mr. Assimo and the “Unkabogable” Star Vice Ganda in the hilarious Battle of Maasims.

Ogie Alcasid also returns as the unforgettable Boy Pick-up, joined by Sam Pinto as Neneng B and Analyn Barro as Ana B. Original Ka-Babol Diana Zubiri makes a comeback as Super B, teaming up with EA Guzman’s Super Mamshie for a musical number. And yes, the legendary Dating Doon sketch is back with the OG trio: Brod Pete, Brod Jocel and Brod Willy.

Meanwhile, the existing favorites of Batang Bubble are getting a fresh spin. Mr. and Mrs. (Michael V. and Chariz Solomon) find themselves in a petty but hilarious quarrel, thanks to the stunning Kapuso Infinite Star Rhian Ramos. Chariz’s Eva meets fellow vlogger and former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Esnyr, while Betong Sumaya’s iconic Antonietta gears up for a dramatic showdown, possibly involving a slap, from Ai-Ai delas Alas, with Jillian Ward joining as Amponietta. News anchor Emil Sumangil and Paolo Contis’ Emil Maangil come together in Agresibo.

More of Michael V.’s classic characters return, including Ina Moran, joined by Bes Friends: Sef Cadayona as Ella and Kokoy De Santos as Olivia. And for the first time ever, Tata Lino goes live with an “ask me anything” segment, dishing out witty advice and clever solutions to just about everything.

The laughter gets louder as more stars join the concert, including original cast members: Ara Mina, Maureen Larrazabal, Faye Lorenzo, Alma Concepcion, Arny Ross and Juancho Triviño.

Completing the powerhouse lineup are Kelvin Miranda, Rita Daniela, Mikoy Morales and Arra San Agustin.

To wrap up the celebration, Bubble Gang introduces its new cast members through the beloved Istambay sketch.