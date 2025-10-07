Baguio bishop urges corrupt officials to face consequences

BAGUIO CITY — More than 17,000 students from Saint Louis University (SLU), joined by Baguio Bishop Rafael T. Cruz, priests, nuns, and other faithful of the Diocese of Baguio, filled the city streets Tuesday in a massive prayer march and Holy Mass against corruption.

The march began at the Baguio Cultural and Convention Center, proceeded down Harrison Road, and culminated at the Baguio Cathedral. It was organized by the Catholic Diocese of Baguio to express collective disgust over the widespread corruption that drains public funds meant for government projects and programs benefiting the people.

Bishop Cruz said the main purpose of the prayer rally and Holy Mass was to pray that corrupt individuals recognize their sins and repent.

“Pero ang kanilang mga kasalanan ay hindi puwedeng sabihing ‘pabayaan mo na,’ kasi dapat panagutan nila,” the bishop emphasized.

He added that while forgiveness is divine, accountability must still be demanded. During his sermon, Bishop Cruz urged the faithful not to remain silent and allow corruption to persist, warning that silence in the face of wrongdoing also carries moral consequences.

“God will soon ask the silent ones why they did nothing while many suffered,” he said.

Thousands of students wearing white shirts joined the march, holding rosaries and placards calling for the prosecution of corrupt officials. Many signs bore messages like “Stop stealing the people’s money” and “No mercy for plunderers.”

The peaceful demonstration, which drew wide support from local parishes and youth organizations, served as both a spiritual and civic appeal for integrity and justice in public service.