Andrea Rubio to host 63rd Miss International Pageant in Tokyo

The Miss International Organization has announced that Miss International 2023 Andrea Rubio of Venezuela will take center stage as host of the 63rd Miss International Beauty Pageant, set to unfold on 27 November 2025, in Tokyo, Japan.

The grand event will air live at 6:00 p.m. (Tokyo time) and will feature nearly 80 of the world’s most accomplished and inspiring delegates competing for the coveted crown currently held by Vietnam’s Huỳnh Thị Thanh Thủy.

Returning to the stage not as a contestant but as the face of the event, Andrea will also serve as the official on-ground correspondent, providing daily updates and exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage through her media channel. Fans can look forward to insider interviews, activity highlights, and special glimpses into the delegates’ journey leading up to the coronation night.

A New Era for Miss International

This year’s edition promises a refreshed and dynamic experience. The organization confirmed a revised competition format and the debut of an all-new Miss International theme song, signaling a renewed creative direction for one of the world’s oldest and most respected beauty pageants.

The official schedule begins with the arrival of delegates on November 12, followed by the National Costume Presentation on November 16, and the Preliminary Judging on November 24, leading up to the much-anticipated finals on November 27.

As the pageant continues its advocacy for Beauties for SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), this year’s competition is expected to highlight not just beauty and grace, but the power of women to influence meaningful global change.