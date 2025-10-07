All hail the new Ombudsman

The appointment of the (now outgoing) Secretary of Justice Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla as the new Ombudsman comes as no surprise to many. In fact, it was almost a certainty given Senator Imee Marcos’s relentless, desperate, yet futile attempts to prevent its realization.

Manang Imee’s statement over the weekend, even before the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) had submitted its shortlist to Malacañang, was like a beacon confirming to the whole world the inevitable appointment of Secretary Boying Remulla to the crucial and powerful post of Ombudsman in the Marcos administration.

Although Manang Imee and the pro-Duterte camp will have another chance to block Boying’s appointment during his confirmation hearing at the Commission on Appointments, unfortunately, the likelihood of them succeeding is almost nil.

Many in the opposition will undoubtedly question the wisdom behind this choice but, thankfully for the President, he does not have to explain his choice as this decision is well within his executive prerogative so long as the candidate he picks possesses all the qualifications listed in the Constitution and he is shortlisted by the JBC.

Judging from the way Remulla had conducted himself in Senate hearings, whether on the rendition of former president Rodrigo Duterte or the flood control mess, he has proven to be competent, authoritative, and decisive. Even my lawyer friends at the Department of Justice have lauded the proactive reforms and policies he has implemented as secretary.

Sure, Manang Imee has every reason to be concerned at the choice of Ombudsman since the position wields a unique power over all government officials — the power to impose administrative penalties and recommend criminal prosecution. Their greatest fear may be exactly this: the weaponization of the power to impose the accessory penalty of perpetual disqualification from public office — which could spell the difference and determine the outcome of the 2028 presidential election.

While PBBM may have gained a strong ally in the Ombudsman, he leaves a vacancy in the DoJ. More concerning though in this not so unexpected development is whether or not Secretary Boying, who had several health issues not so long ago, will be able to stay healthy for the entire seven-year tenure of an Ombudsman.

In this aspect, the choice of Remulla becomes a risky proposition since any administration would endeavor to have their appointed Ombudsman survive past the end of their administration since immunity from prosecution may only be invoked while in office.

Every administration knows that the first thing the next administration will do is to find fault in the last. Hence, the need to ensure the anointed successor wins in 2028, and to appoint the Ombudsman whose term exceeds the present administration.

It seems that some pieces are falling into place for PBBM. Though this did not come without effort short of moving heaven and earth for its fruition. We can only wait and see what all that effort was done for.

Maybe sooner rather than later by the looks of it, since the opening of the veritable Pandora’s box in this flood control controversy has left the administration scrambling to close it back and offer sacrificial lambs to appease the public clamor for justice and accountability.

There is nothing to do now but wait for things to unfold. After all, timing is everything.