Aboitiz mobilizes P2.7 M aid to 9K quake-hit Cebuanos

Guided by compassion, strengthened by unity, and inspired by the Filipino spirit of caring for one another, the Aboitiz Group has mobilized ₱2.7 million worth of assistance to quake-hit Cebuanos after the deadly 6.9 magnitude earthquake last week.

The Aboitiz Group on Tuesday reported that over 9,000 families in Cebu have received vital assistance, including 93,681 liters of water, 3,815 food packs, and 2,115 non-food items to the affected communities—a testament to Aboitiz’s strong culture of compassion and collaboration in action.

Over 300 employees from various business units of the Aboitiz Group volunteered to pack relief goods at ACO Banilad and other designated locations.

Despite many of them being personally affected by the earthquake, the employees continued to serve with dedication, working in shifts to sort, pack, and load supplies onto trucks, and coordinating with local communities to ensure the orderly distribution of aid.

Aboitiz Group President and CEO Sabin Aboitiz expressed deep appreciation to employees who exemplified service and solidarity during a time of crisis.

“Your actions reflect the best of who we are as OneAboitiz—people who care, who act, and who stand together when it matters most,” he said, thanking the volunteers for their selflessness, resilience, and commitment to the communities.

The volunteers from Aboitiz Group represented various business units, including Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Aboitiz Foundation, AboitizPower, Visayan Electric, UnionBank, CitySavings, AboitizFoods, Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines (CCEAP), Aboitiz InfraCapital and its subsidiaries, Unity Digital Infrastructure, AboitizLand, Aboitiz Economic Estates, and Aboitiz Construction.

Aboitiz Group also worked in close collaboration with the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc., Philippine Red Cross Cebu Chapter, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary, and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry–Lapu-Lapu City to ensure that relief reached communities in need swiftly.

On the ground, AboitizLand volunteers distributed aid to over 1,200 families in Sitios Paradise and Tawagan, Purok Baybay, and Tondo, all in Barangay Poblacion, Medellin. CitySavings, on the other hand, provided family packs to support 100 teachers affected by the earthquake in Bogo City, Cebu.

Last week, AboitizPower announced the restoration of one Therma Visayas Inc. generating unit following safety inspections.

Since then, both Units 1 and 2 are now online and supplying power to the Visayas grid after completing the required safety and structural inspections.

Unit 2 resumed operations on 2 October, while Unit 1 synchronized to the grid on 4 October, one day ahead of its projected return-to-service schedule.

With both units fully operational, the plant is helping stabilize the Visayas grid, ensuring a more reliable power supply for communities and businesses.

Beyond immediate relief, Aboitiz Foundation continues to work closely with government partners to support long-term recovery.

The Foundation emphasized that the true strength of the organization lies in its people—those who choose to serve even when they themselves are in need. It reaffirmed its commitment to helping Cebu rebuild, with compassion that endures and partnerships that empower communities to recover stronger than before.