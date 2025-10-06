Yugo Sushi: From garage to restos

“It was really heartwarming to see how it grew beyond what we initially imagined,” she said with quiet pride.

Customers often remarked not just on the taste but on the surprising affordability. This balance, she insists, is deliberate — good food should not be limited to mall-priced menus.

Familiar yet elevated

Growth followed naturally. From that single garage, Yugo has spread its wings to include Yugo Sushi Bar in Cabuyao, Laguna. Together with Yugo Sushi in Parañaque, both locations remain anchored on the same principle: food that feels familiar yet elevated, accessible yet crafted with care.

In the kitchen, her most prized tool remains her sushi knife. “It’s very special to me because sushi is delicate; every cut matters. The sharpness and precision of a sushi knife allows me to slice fish cleanly, shape rolls properly, and present dishes beautifully,” she explained. It is, in many ways, an extension of her philosophy: discipline, attention to detail, and respect for the craft.

Her 15 years in Japan naturally cemented her love for Japanese food as comfort cuisine. But Italy, with its pasta and insistence on fresh, simple ingredients, remains a destination she longs to immerse herself in. Working briefly in an Italian restaurant in Kyoto gave her a grounding in that tradition, and traces of Italian influence sometimes appear in Yugo’s menu.

At the heart of it all is family. Her daughter, her partner, and her team inspire her daily. “At the end of the day, my biggest inspiration is knowing that everything I do — whether creating a dish, running a restaurant, or growing Yugo — can make my family, my team, and especially my daughter proud,” she said.

For her, the motto remains steadfast: “Turn challenges into opportunities.” The first Yugo failed, but she turned it into a lesson. The pandemic forced her to return home, but she transformed her comeback into a chance to rebuild.

Looking forward, she is set on expansion. A branch in Cavite is on the horizon, designed to transform a house into a cozy restaurant. A commissary will soon support their operations as demand increases. In time, collaborators are being courted to bring Yugo into bigger malls, where she believes the brand can truly flourish.

In conversation, Chef Ahne moves easily from introspection to humor, from discipline to dreams. She admits she has never been the best at handling pressure, often feeling overwhelmed by the demands of the restaurant. She acknowledges the role of partnership. “I’m so grateful to have my partner in life and in business by my side. She’s the one who keeps me grounded,” she said. Between the two of them, their dynamic — strictness tempered by patience — has become the backbone of Yugo.

And so, we turn to the chef’s very own words:

On Japanese cuisine focus

“I chose to focus on Japanese cuisine simply because of my love for Japanese food… My goal has been to change the common mindset of many Filipinos who say, ‘Ay, I don’t like sushi, it’s raw.’ I want people to see that sushi is not just raw fish — it’s about balance, freshness and flavor — an art.”

On the revival of Yugo Sushi

“The revival of Yugo Sushi started during the pandemic… I lost my job in Japan when restaurants closed. I finally had the opportunity and motivation to restart Yugo. Famela suggested we fund it together and open a kiosk in a mall in Makati, and that’s how Yugo Sushi was reborn – stronger, more focused, and with a clearer vision than before.”

On partnership and co-ownership

“Our partnership works because we truly complement each other; I’m the ‘strict boss’ and she’s the ‘understanding leader.’ Both styles are needed in building a successful business… For us, Yugo isn’t just a business. It is a long-term vision we’re building for our family, our staff, and the customers who continue to support us.”