Yugo Sushi: From garage to restos

In a quiet corner of Parañaque City, where once stood a cluttered garage has been magically transformed into an altogether extraordinary Japanese restaurant. Borne from the aftershocks of the pandemic, Yugo Sushi is a welcome haven for diners who crave fresh flavors — intricate sushi rolls to comforting bowls of ramen, with the occasional cups of coffee served alongside.
“I’m Ahne Urgelles, 34 years old, a single mother, and the co-owner and head chef of Yugo Philippines Company” was her modest introduction. But behind those words was a journey full of challenges and triumphs. She embodies a philosophy which transcends food. Challenges, after all, are not stumbling blocks but opportunities to grow.
Born and raised in the Philippines, she spent her early years under the care of her grandmother and aunt. “My parents separated when I was still very young. My mom worked hard in Japan to provide for my sister and I,” she said.
The absence of her father left its mark, but what might have become a deterrent instead sharpened her resolve. “Despite the struggles, I’m super thankful to all of them. I wouldn’t be where I am today if they hadn’t been patient enough to guide us,” she said.
As a student at the De La Salle–College of Saint Benilde, she described herself as carefree, more inclined to attend parties than to pore over textbooks. Yet life, as it often does, had its own ways of instilling discipline. “My staff know me as someone who values discipline and professionalism. Still, outside of work, I’m a fun and friendly person to be with,” she said. From the happy-go-lucky girl emerged a leader who knew the weight of responsibility.
Experimenting with food
While in college, unexpectedly, she discovered her true passion. Residing in a dorm near Taft Avenue meant she needed to budget with care. Rather than constantly eating out, she decided to cook her own meals. “I was really surprised to realize that I could actually cook and from thereon, I enjoyed experimenting more with food,” she said. A simple act of self-sufficiency became the foundation of a lifelong career.
At Benilde, there was a reminder to “Do ordinary things extraordinarily well.” She explained, “That’s why our sushi became popular because even with simple dishes, we certainly elevate them into special and memorable meals.”
Her professional life began with an internship at Makati Palace Hotel. The plan was to continue her training in Florida. However, pregnancy interrupted that path. Instead of dwelling on what might have been, she embraced what she had learned from local chefs. “Even if I only had my internship locally, I still learned so much. Many of the skills and lessons I picked up during that time, I still carry with me.”
Jobless in Japan
The first Yugo Sushi opened under her name some years back. But sadly, it lasted for a brief time. It was a cruel chapter. “I left the business with a partner who, unfortunately, didn’t value it the way I did. Even if I financed everything, in the end I still got deceived and taken advantage of. That experience was really painful. But it became a huge lesson learned,” she related. It was the sort of disappointment that might have convinced others to stop entirely, but for her, it brought in a promise: to come back, stronger than ever before.
The vow came to life during the pandemic, when she found herself jobless in Japan as restaurants shuttered. And so, she returned to the Philippines. Out of necessity and courage, she and her partner, Famela Morales, began again. This time, they transformed her garage into Yugo Café, an unassuming setup meant primarily for deliveries and pick-ups. They never expected it to grow. Yet, through word of mouth, the café began attracting more diners. Soon, sushi rolls like the Yugo Rock ’n Roll, Crunchy Roll and Salmon Aburi Nigiri became favorites. Steaming ramen bowls won over patrons with both flavor and value.
“It was really heartwarming to see how it grew beyond what we initially imagined,” she said with quiet pride.
Customers often remarked not just on the taste but on the surprising affordability. This balance, she insists, is deliberate — good food should not be limited to mall-priced menus.
Familiar yet elevated
Growth followed naturally. From that single garage, Yugo has spread its wings to include Yugo Sushi Bar in Cabuyao, Laguna. Together with Yugo Sushi in Parañaque, both locations remain anchored on the same principle: food that feels familiar yet elevated, accessible yet crafted with care.
In the kitchen, her most prized tool remains her sushi knife. “It’s very special to me because sushi is delicate; every cut matters. The sharpness and precision of a sushi knife allows me to slice fish cleanly, shape rolls properly, and present dishes beautifully,” she explained. It is, in many ways, an extension of her philosophy: discipline, attention to detail, and respect for the craft.
Her 15 years in Japan naturally cemented her love for Japanese food as comfort cuisine. But Italy, with its pasta and insistence on fresh, simple ingredients, remains a destination she longs to immerse herself in. Working briefly in an Italian restaurant in Kyoto gave her a grounding in that tradition, and traces of Italian influence sometimes appear in Yugo’s menu.
At the heart of it all is family. Her daughter, her partner, and her team inspire her daily. “At the end of the day, my biggest inspiration is knowing that everything I do — whether creating a dish, running a restaurant, or growing Yugo — can make my family, my team, and especially my daughter proud,” she said.
For her, the motto remains steadfast: “Turn challenges into opportunities.” The first Yugo failed, but she turned it into a lesson. The pandemic forced her to return home, but she transformed her comeback into a chance to rebuild.
Looking forward, she is set on expansion. A branch in Cavite is on the horizon, designed to transform a house into a cozy restaurant. A commissary will soon support their operations as demand increases. In time, collaborators are being courted to bring Yugo into bigger malls, where she believes the brand can truly flourish.
In conversation, Chef Ahne moves easily from introspection to humor, from discipline to dreams. She admits she has never been the best at handling pressure, often feeling overwhelmed by the demands of the restaurant. She acknowledges the role of partnership. “I’m so grateful to have my partner in life and in business by my side. She’s the one who keeps me grounded,” she said. Between the two of them, their dynamic — strictness tempered by patience — has become the backbone of Yugo.
And so, we turn to the chef’s very own words:
On Japanese cuisine focus
“I chose to focus on Japanese cuisine simply because of my love for Japanese food… My goal has been to change the common mindset of many Filipinos who say, ‘Ay, I don’t like sushi, it’s raw.’ I want people to see that sushi is not just raw fish — it’s about balance, freshness and flavor — an art.”
On the revival of Yugo Sushi
“The revival of Yugo Sushi started during the pandemic… I lost my job in Japan when restaurants closed. I finally had the opportunity and motivation to restart Yugo. Famela suggested we fund it together and open a kiosk in a mall in Makati, and that’s how Yugo Sushi was reborn – stronger, more focused, and with a clearer vision than before.”
On partnership and co-ownership
“Our partnership works because we truly complement each other; I’m the ‘strict boss’ and she’s the ‘understanding leader.’ Both styles are needed in building a successful business… For us, Yugo isn’t just a business. It is a long-term vision we’re building for our family, our staff, and the customers who continue to support us.”
On Yugo Sushi’s uniqueness
“What makes Yugo different is that we’ve never claimed to be purely Japanese cuisine. Instead, we embrace being a fusion of Japanese and Western influences, tailored to what Filipinos love… Since there are already so many restaurants offering authentic Japanese food, I knew we had to find our own space to shine.”
On advice to aspiring chefs
“My advice is simple: if you fail, don’t give up right away… Don’t let failures or tough environments break you. Let those experiences shape you, make you stronger, and remind you to work harder.”
On future plans
“Looking ahead, one of our main goals is to attract investors so we can expand further — especially into big malls. Many of our customers tell us, ‘Alam niyo, ‘pag nasa mall kayo, for sure mas makikilala pa kayo (If you had spaces in malls, you’d be more well-known) And we truly believe in that.”
Yugo Sushi branches are located at 5B Bonifacio St., Fortunata Village, Parañaque City and Comercio Centrale, Pulo, Cabuyao, Laguna.