Villar hails new P200B law to boost animal industry

Former Senator Cynthia Villar on Monday welcomed the signing of Republic Act No. 12308, or the Animal Industry Development and Competitiveness Act (AIDCA), a law aimed at revitalizing the livestock, poultry, and dairy sectors with ₱200 billion in funding over the next 10 years.

Signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on 25 September, the law upgrades the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) into a line agency under the Department of Agriculture and expands its regulatory authority. It also strengthens the Philippine Carabao Center and National Dairy Authority through new mandates in biotechnology, vaccine development, and herd repopulation.

Villar said the measure was driven by the impact of the African Swine Fever outbreak, which caused a 20.8 percent drop in pork production and losses of ₱100 billion in 2023.

The law creates the Animal Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (AnCEF), which will receive ₱20 billion annually from import tariffs. The fund will support herd repopulation, animal health, facility upgrades, food safety, credit access, and training for farmers.

Fund allocations include:

26% for repopulation and herd build-up

7% split between the PCC and NDA

6% for animal health, welfare, and disease control programs

9% for a Capacity Recovery Fund (CRF)

14% for infrastructure and mechanization of shared facilities

14% for food safety, training, and extension services

5% for development of animals, feeds, and forage

15% for credit support and interest subsidies

2% for technology transfer

1% for marketing services

1% for accreditation of smallholder farmers

It also mandates the creation of a livestock industry roadmap, a centralized management information system, and a national registry of eligible farmers and raisers.

“This measure not only strengthens food security but also ensures better income for our farmers and livestock raisers,” Villar said.