UCAL adds badminton, table tennis

Two sports were added to the calendar, assuring a slam-bang affair when the Universities and Colleges Athletic League (UCAL) fires off on 9 October at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

UCAL chairman Horacio Lim told DAILY TRIBUNE that all 10 member-school agreed for the inclusion of badminton and table tennis in the league’s eighth season.

“It will be part of the event. More or less, other schools have badminton and table tennis teams,” Lim said during the press launch on Monday at Patio de Manila.

“We were considering swimming and taekwondo. But of course, taekwondo is very new to all the schools. We will do taekwondo and swimming someday but for now, table tennis and badminton will be added because there are more schools so it's easier to organize.”

Since rebranding in 2023, the UCAL has been adding new events that would expand its roster of sports.

Although men’s basketball event remains a highlight every year, UCAL also holds men’s and women’s volleyball, 3×3 basketball, Esports and street dancing.

With the addition of badminton and table tennis, UCAL follows the example of the National Collegiate Athletic Association, which will hold Olympic sports like boxing, weightlifting, golf and gymnastics as demonstration sports for its Season 101.

Lim stressed that they are very much open to adding more sports, but they have to make sure that other member schools will have competitive squads first before adding more events in their calendar.

“During our meeting with the members, we already added table tennis and badminton. We agreed before we add another event, all schools need to have competitive teams,” Lim said.

“As of now, we have six schools joining badminton and table tennis, but in the future, we would require the schools to be represented.”

Centro Escolar University (CEU), the incoming host, expressed excitement over the new season that will be open with song and dance numbers under the theme “Rising to New Heights” starting 11 a.m.

CEU president Danilo Concepcion said they are very much prepared to welcome student-athletes and coaches who will take part of the brand-new season of this prestigious collegiate league.

“We at CEU are excited as we prepare to host the season. It marks not only the beginning of a new chapter, but also a celebration of youthful talent, teamwork, and the enduring values of fair play and camaraderie,” Concepcion said.

Aside from CEU, also part of the UCAL family are Diliman College, Immaculada Concepcion College, WCC Aeronautical & Technological College, Lyceum of the Philippines-Batangas, Manila Central University, Olivarez College, Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas, Philippine Women’s University and University of Batangas.