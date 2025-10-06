Tulfo on Lacson's resignation: No one can stop him

Senator Erwin Tulfo on Monday, 6 October, said that Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo "Ping" Lacson's resignation as Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chair could be final.

"We know Senator Ping Lacson, when he says yes, he means it. When he says no, he means it too," Tulfo said in a radio interview.

"That's his decision. So, I think no one can stop him," he added.

Tulfo stressed that the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) is already there to investigate the anomalous flood control projects.

"The problem is that the ICI is there already. They are the ones investigating now," he continued.

On Sunday, Lacson announced that he is stepping aside as chairperson of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee after some colleagues aired their disappointment over the probe into the questionable multibillion-peso flood control projects.

"When quite a number of them have expressed disappointment over how I'm handling the flood control project anomalies, I thought it's time for me to step aside in favor of another member who they think can handle the committee better," Lacson said.

He, however, vowed not to "stop his continuing fight against corruption."