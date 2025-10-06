Tulfo: Instead of snap election, just return the stolen money from Filipinos

Instead of holding a snap election, Senator Erwin Tulfo said why not just return the stolen money from the Filipino people.

In a statement on Monday, 6 October, Tulfo explained that while he respects the sentiment of Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, who floated the idea of holding a snap election of the President, Vice President, and members of the Senate and House of Representatives, it would be better to just focus on providing food, healthcare, education, and jobs to the public.

"Let's start the change by listening to what the people are saying. Focus on food, health, education, and jobs," Tulfo said.

"In the midst of corruption that is being exposed, hold accountable those who should be held accountable, imprison those who should be imprisoned, and return what should be returned that was stolen from the Filipino people," he added.

Tulfo also questioned where the government would get the billions of funds for the snap election.

"Shouldn't there be more money to be spent on things like hungry and suffering Filipinos, especially the victims of earthquakes and typhoons?" he added.

Cayetano on Sunday raised the idea of a snap election of the President, Vice President, and members of the Senate and the House of Representatives to restore trust in the government amid corruption issues surrounding flood control projects.