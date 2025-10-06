Tulfo bats for accountability, reform

Senator Erwin Tulfo on Monday backed calls to restore public trust in government but said holding a snap election is not the answer — especially when corruption continues to thrive and billions of pesos are at stake.

Tulfo said he understands the frustration over the persistent corruption issues, particularly in the wake of the controversies involving flood control and infrastructure projects. But he stressed that change should begin with accountability and genuine reform, not with another round of expensive elections.

“We respect the opinions of our fellow senators because we understand the need to restore public trust, especially amid the many corruption issues facing the country,” Tulfo said. “But if Filipinos truly want change, it should not come only from those in high positions — it must begin even at the barangay level.”

Tulfo pointed out that conducting a snap election for all national posts would cost the government billions of pesos — funds that could instead be used to feed the hungry, help the poor, and rebuild communities hit by disasters.

“Where will we get the billions needed for a snap election?” he asked. “Shouldn’t we prioritize helping hungry and struggling Filipinos, especially victims of earthquakes and typhoons?”

The senator said that instead of focusing on politics, the leaders should focus on cleaning up government institutions, strengthening public services, and ensuring the accountability of those involved in corruption.

“Let’s start the change by listening to the people,” Tulfo said. “Focus on food, health, education, and jobs. And amid the corruption scandals, those who are guilty must be punished, jailed if necessary, and made to return what they stole from the Filipino people.”

Tulfo made the remarks following Senator Alan Peter Cayetano’s call for snap elections to “restore trust in government.”

Cayetano earlier said that an election for president, vice president and lawmakers would help reset the country’s political direction amid the mounting public dissatisfaction.

Political analysts, however, have warned that such a move would further destabilize the government. UP political science professor Jean Encinas-Franco described Cayetano’s proposal as “irresponsible,” saying it invites political instability instead of solving it.

Tulfo said he agreed with the goal of restoring trust but maintained that real trust is built not through elections, but through results.

“What the people want is not another campaign season,” he said. “They want action. They want justice. And they want their leaders to be honest and accountable.”