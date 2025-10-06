Theatricks

New actress Tilly Norwood is causing fear within her own ranks and that of filmmakers, even though she has yet to star in a movie. They are wary of her impending fame, believing that she would put them out of business.

Anxieties were triggered by the announcement by Norwood’s creator that she would soon be signed by a talent agency, the Los Angeles Times (LAT) reported.

Norwood was created by artificial intelligence through Xicoia, a London-based AI talent studio launched by Dutch actor Eline Van der Velden, according to LAT.

A Hollywood union leader argued the AI-ctress’ programmer “is taking something that doesn’t belong to them,” LAT reports.

Meanwhile, a horror film that premiered in selected Chinese cinemas last 12 September drew complaints from cinemagoers, while its global distributor, Neon, called for not showing the movie in China.

They apparently noticed that in one scene in the film showing the male lead in the shower, steam was added to obscure the actor’s nude body, BBC reports.

In another scene featuring a gay couple, one of the two men’s faces was digitally altered and replaced with an AI-generated woman’s face, while several references to the same-sex relationship in the film were removed, according to the BBC.

In China, same-sex marriage is not recognized and LGBT topics remain largely taboo.