Support OFWs, Loren tells DMW

Senator Loren Legarda pressed the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Monday to ensure that Filipino workers overseas are fully supported and protected, as she attended the agency’s budget briefing for 2026.

In her opening remarks, Legarda emphasized the importance of clear delineation of responsibilities between the DMW and other government agencies. “I would like to hear, since it’s one of the newest agencies of government, how they best serve Filipinos overseas. That’s very important,” she said.

Legarda stressed that overlapping mandates should never leave gaps that could put overseas Filipinos in trouble. “There should be redundancy in government to help our people, but never a gap in the tasks,” she added. She also highlighted the need for sufficient resources and trained personnel to provide timely legal, medical, and welfare assistance.

The hearing, chaired by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, also included Senators Marcoleta and Dantes. DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac presented the agency’s proposed 2026 budget and shared updates on its programs.

Cacdac noted that despite past underutilization, the DMW had achieved a 64-percent budget utilization rate this year, and 78 percent utilization of its P2.2-billion Aksyon Fund.

The briefing also included presentations from the Commission on Filipino Overseas (CFO), followed by a question-and-answer session from senators.

Legarda concluded her remarks by reiterating that effective support for overseas Filipino workers is critical not only for their welfare but also for the nation’s economic growth. “We need to make sure our government assistance reaches them when it matters most,” she said.

The DMW is steadily growing into a full-fledged agency, with leadership highlighting the strides made in staffing, services, and support for overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

Ejercito, Tulfo back OFWs

Meanwhile, Senators JV Ejercito and Raffy Tulfo called for a bigger budget to support overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), stressing that the country’s modern-day heroes deserve timely legal, medical and welfare assistance.

Ejercito urged full funding for the DMW Aksyon Fund, which covers early legal interventions for OFWs in distress.

“We always call OFWs the new heroes, but the dilemma is that legal assistance for them is limited and we only provide aid when their case is advanced,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of service projects such as OFW hospitals, special lanes at airports, and lounges, which would make government support more accessible.

Ejercito questioned if the current P1-billion allocation for the Aksyon Fund is enough, adding, “If the funds are insufficient, then they will be increased. The amendments are for programs that will improve the projects of the agencies.”

DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac assured the committee that the Aksyon Fund remains the “heart and soul” of the department, with trained legal experts available around the clock to assist OFWs.

Senator Raffy Tulfo said the proposed P10.2 billion budget for the DMW is far too small compared to the P2.2 trillion in remittances OFWs sent home in 2024 — which was about 8.3 percent of the country’s GDP.

Tulfo praised the reforms being implemented by the DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, such as the mandatory Know Your Employer program, the increased domestic worker minimum wage from $400 to $500, free medical checkups and employer-covered hospitalization, the “Kumusta Kabayan” welfare app, stricter standards for accommodations, and protections for seafarers in conflict zones.