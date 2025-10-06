Stars unite for Cebu

When a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Cebu the night of 30 September, the tremors did more than shake the ground — it moved hearts across the nation. With hundreds injured, dozens missing, and families left without food, water, or shelter, celebrities and public figures quickly stepped in, using their influence to mobilize aid and inspire collective action.
Kim Chiu leads relief efforts in her hometown
Actress Kim Chiu, a proud Cebuana, immediately suspended taping schedules to personally purchase and distribute relief goods for affected residents in Bogo City and San Remigio, two of the hardest-hit areas. The Kapamilya star also coordinated with local volunteers to ensure that essentials reached evacuation centers swiftly.
“Cebu will always be home,” Kim wrote in a heartfelt post. “Let’s continue helping each other. Kaya nato ni!”
Zsa Zsa Padilla, Divine Lee mobilize donations
Singer-actress Zsa Zsa Padilla joined efforts on the ground, donating food packs and bottled water to a provincial relief center.
Through Instagram, Zsa Zsa urged her followers to continue donating food, water, and tents for displaced families.
Meanwhile, Cebu-based TV personality and philanthropist Divine Lee, through her foundation Courage Cebu, led on-site relief operations. She coordinated with Manila-based celebrities to transport truckloads of goods to the quake’s epicenter in Bogo, extending assistance to nearby towns Medellin and Daanbantayan.
Lee also acknowledged the support of fellow Cebuanos Vina Morales and Ellen Adarna, who contributed funds and helped amplify donation drives.
Vina Morales’ prayer for Bogo
For Vina Morales, who hails from Bogo City, the tragedy struck deeply. On Instagram, she posted a prayer that resonated with her fellow Cebuanos:
“Lord, we pray for everyone affected by the earthquake in Cebu. Cover them with Your protection and embrace them with Your love. Strengthen their hearts and grant them courage, resilience, and hope.”
Vina has since expressed plans to organize a fundraising concert, inviting fellow artists to join her in raising aid for victims.
Bini’s Aiah launches ‘Aiahdvocacy’ drive
Cebuana P-pop idol Aiah Arceta of Bini spearheaded a donation drive through her ongoing community initiative.
“LET’S HELP CEBU. In light of the recent earthquake, we are opening our donation channels to provide direct assistance to the victims,” the group announced on 2 October.
By 4 October, volunteers had delivered relief packs to affected families. The Provincial Government of Cebu shared that Aiah personally visited the relief packing warehouse, boosting the morale of exhausted volunteers and emergency workers.
“She really went home to Cebu to help,” one fan wrote. “A true idol with a heart.”
Aiah, who launched Aiahdvocacy in 2024 as a “special love club project,” described it as her way of giving back.
“It feels great to share and serve. With the blessings I’ve received, I just want to pay it forward.”
Heart Evangelista, Manilyn Reynes and Ellen Adarna join the call
Kapuso star and fashion icon Heart Evangelista offered her prayers, reminding followers to look after one another:
“Please stay safe, check on your neighbors and pets, and prioritize your well-being. Sending love and strength to all our fellow Filipinos.”
Veteran actress Manilyn Reynes amplified donation posts from GMA Kapuso Foundation, while Ellen Adarna encouraged followers to donate clean water containers for refilling and distribution across Northern Cebu.
Former Pinoy Big Brother housemates Shuvee Etrata and AZ Martinez also extended messages of encouragement and participated in fan-led donation drives.
Beauty queens, pageant communities step up
After its gala night was interrupted by the quake, the Miss Asia Pacific International organization shifted its focus toward humanitarian work. Delegates joined local volunteers to distribute aid and raise awareness.
“Pageantry is not just about grace and beauty — it is also about service,” the organization wrote on Facebook.
Hope rises from the rubble
As Cebu recovers from one of its most devastating earthquakes in recent history, the overwhelming support from the entertainment industry underscores the Filipino spirit of bayanihan.
From household names like Kim Chiu and Zsa Zsa Padilla, to grassroots efforts led by Aiah Arceta and Divine Lee, the message remains the same — in unity, there is healing.
Even in the face of loss and ruin, Cebu stands strong — and the nation stands with it.