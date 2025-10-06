Stars unite for Cebu

Zsa Zsa Padilla, Divine Lee mobilize donations

Singer-actress Zsa Zsa Padilla joined efforts on the ground, donating food packs and bottled water to a provincial relief center.

Through Instagram, Zsa Zsa urged her followers to continue donating food, water, and tents for displaced families.

Meanwhile, Cebu-based TV personality and philanthropist Divine Lee, through her foundation Courage Cebu, led on-site relief operations. She coordinated with Manila-based celebrities to transport truckloads of goods to the quake’s epicenter in Bogo, extending assistance to nearby towns Medellin and Daanbantayan.

Lee also acknowledged the support of fellow Cebuanos Vina Morales and Ellen Adarna, who contributed funds and helped amplify donation drives.

Vina Morales’ prayer for Bogo

For Vina Morales, who hails from Bogo City, the tragedy struck deeply. On Instagram, she posted a prayer that resonated with her fellow Cebuanos:

“Lord, we pray for everyone affected by the earthquake in Cebu. Cover them with Your protection and embrace them with Your love. Strengthen their hearts and grant them courage, resilience, and hope.”

Vina has since expressed plans to organize a fundraising concert, inviting fellow artists to join her in raising aid for victims.