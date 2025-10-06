Spain’s Ortega wins Mister Global 2025; Philippines’ Palomo makes Top 10

The search for the world’s most inspiring gentleman has concluded! Alejandro Ortega of Spain was crowned Mister Global 2025 Grand Winner, besting an impressive lineup of international delegates in a dazzling finale filled with charisma, confidence, and global brotherhood.

Rounding out the Top 5 were:

1st Runner-Up – Venezuela

2nd Runner-Up – Mexico

3rd Runner-Up – United States

4th Runner-Up – France

Representing the Philippines, Jether Palomo proudly made it to the Top 10 finalists, showcasing Filipino charm, discipline, and heartfelt advocacy on the international stage. His strong performance and authenticity earned praise from fans and judges alike.

With this year’s theme of “The Power of Purpose,” Mister Global 2025 celebrated men who embody not only physical appeal but also compassion, leadership, and social awareness — qualities perfectly represented by this year’s winner, Alejandro Ortega.