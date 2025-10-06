Sotto: Lacson's steps are hard to follow in

Despite Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo "Ping" Lacson's resignation not yet being formalized, Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto said the upcoming Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chair will have difficulty following in his footsteps.

Sotto cited Lacson's extensive tenure and expertise in investigations, "Mahirap sundan din ang footsteps ni Sen. Lacson (It's really difficult to follow in Sen. Lacson's footsteps)."

He added that the Senate has not yet received a resignation from Lacson. He also described Lacson as frustrated amid ongoing discussions.

"Sen. Lacson is frustrated. He's not stressed. He's used to stress. But what he sees is frustration because during the hearing, which he chairs, there's always someone who's complaining. When there's a hearing, someone's complaining. When there's no hearing, someone's complaining too. So, really, what to do?" Sotto said in a mix of Filipino and English.

"I think the way he ran the Blue Ribbon Committee hearings was very good. So maybe the man is frustrated. I will support whatever decision he makes, and he has my 100 percent support, whatever it is," he added.

On Sunday, Lacson announced that he is stepping aside as chairperson of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee after some colleagues aired their disappointment over the probe into the questionable multibillion-peso flood control projects.

"When quite a number of them have expressed disappointment over how I'm handling the flood control project anomalies, I thought it's time for me to step aside in favor of another member who they think can handle the committee better," Lacson said.

He, however, vowed not to "stop his continuing fight against corruption."