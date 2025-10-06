Sotto dismisses snap election talk

Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III on Monday, 6 October, brushed off the possibility of a snap election.

"We have no Constitutional nor legal framework for snap elections," Sotto told reporters in a Viber message.

"We will be flirting with uncertainty and chaos," he added.

This comes after Senator Alan Peter Cayetano pushed on Sunday for a snap election "from the President, Vice President, Senate, and Congress."

Cayetano made the suggestion, noting that Filipinos "have lost trust in government and officials." He even affirmed this, saying, "politicians are suspects."

This amid a series of anti-corruption protests ensued since the beginning of September due to the revelations that several government officials are allegedly linked to the supposed multibillion-peso flood control project anomalies.