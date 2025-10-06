Sotto assures Senate is 'stable' amid coup rumors

Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III assured that the Senate is stable amid rumors of an impending coup.

"I am very sure the Senate is stable and we will make sure under my leadership, we will make sure everything will be transparent, everything will be accountable," Sotto said during a press conference on Monday, 6 October.

Sotto also belied rumors that there are moves to unseat him as Senate President.

"Hindi ko alam saan nanggagaling e (I don't know where it comes from). Alam mo naman dito sa Senado, pag galing sa social media ang kwento, well madaling kumalat pero (But you know here in Senate, when it comes from social media, the story spreads fast, but) I don't see it coming from anywhere," he continued.

"In fact, nagkausap kami ni Sen. Alan [Cayetano], siya mismo nagsabi sa akin na wala naman kinakausap kahit sino (Senator Alan and I talked, and he told me that he is not talking to anyone)," he added.

Sotto also expressed confidence that the majority bloc still supports his Senate presidency.

"I'm quite confident, as usual, any Senator who is elected to the leadership only serves at the pleasure of your colleagues. I am quite confident that we are stable and the leadership of the Senate is well in place," he added.

Asked if any senators are considering leaving the majority bloc, Sotto replied that none are.

This after reports circulated that some senators are considering a switch in support, with some backing Cayetano to become the next Senate president.

Only less than a month ago, Sotto replaced Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero for the position.