Snap elections won’t restore public trust — Lacson

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Monday rejected proposals for a snap election, saying that restoring public trust in the government hinges more on the certainty of punishment for corrupt officials than on holding early polls.

Lacson was responding to Senator Alan Peter Cayetano’s recent call for a snap election involving the President, Vice President, and members of Congress, meant to renew public confidence amid widespread dissatisfaction with government performance.

“Election, snap or regular, is not the solution,” Lacson said. “In fact, election campaigns actually add to more corruption of the electorate by the candidates.”

He warned that elections, especially when held prematurely, could encourage vote-buying and misuse of public funds by candidates seeking power, potentially deepening corruption rather than solving it.

Instead, Lacson reiterated his long-standing position that systemic corruption can be addressed through consistent and credible enforcement of the law. He stressed that a credible threat of punishment—from prosecution to conviction and imprisonment—is a more effective deterrent.

“For a change, how about the certainty of punishment of corrupt politicians? The higher the better,” he said.

Lacson reiterated that reforms shall be rooted in increasing accountability and transparency in government, particularly in the handling of public funds and infrastructure projects.