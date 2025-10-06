Slaughter gunning for PBA return

Greg Slaughter made a surprise appearance in the Leo Awards on Sunday, sparking speculations that he is on his way to make a return to the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Now 37 years old but still in great shape, Slaughter admitted that he is in talks with new team Titan Ultra with its team manager, Adriene Anglim, who was his friend back in the days when he was still playing for Barangay Ginebra.

Although nothing is definite at the moment, Slaughter revealed that making a PBA return after a four-year hiatus is very much possible.

“I reached out to him, we just had a little conversation about me coming back,” said the seven-foot former Ateneo de Manila University standout, referring to Anglim, whose squad took over the NorthPort, the franchise that still holds his rights.

“We’ll see what we can do from here.”

“But I’m here after getting invited to this event by (PBA) Commissioner Willie (Marcial). He invited me here being a former player. This is a big event and a big year for the PBA.”

One of the two promising big men from Cebu, Slaughter barged into the PBA as the top overall pick by Barangay Ginebra in 2013.