Senior citizen found dead with hack wound in Abra forest

BAGUIO CITY — Authorities are investigating the death of a 67-year-old man believed to have been hacked in San Isidro, Abra.

The victim was identified as Antonio Bernardez Briones, a resident of Barangay Dalimag, San Isidro.

According to the San Isidro Police, Briones went to tend to his animals on the afternoon of October 4, 2025. When he did not return home, his family grew concerned and began searching for him.

At around 5:30 PM on October 5, 2025, Briones was found lifeless in the forest of Barangay Dalimag. Police reported that the victim sustained a single hack wound to the neck. Investigations are ongoing.