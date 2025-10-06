Quezon City launches new road safety drive

In an effort to strengthen and advance its road safety initiatives, the Quezon City government has launched a new project in collaboration with public interest law group ImagineLaw.

The initiative is part of Quezon City’s commitment to the Partnership for Healthy Cities, a prestigious global network of 74 cities dedicated to saving lives by preventing noncommunicable diseases (NCDs)—such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer—and injuries.

During the kick-off meeting, officials from the Quezon City government joined representatives from ImagineLaw and global health organization Vital Strategies to align on shared goals and strategies.

In 2020, the Quezon City Transport and Traffic Management Department (TTMD) recorded 1,841 vehicular crashes that resulted in 12 fatalities and 638 injuries. Additionally, 57 pedestrians were involved in road crashes that affected their mobility and livelihood.

With the increasing number of vehicles and road users in the city, local officials emphasized the need for stronger policies and enforcement to achieve zero road deaths.

“This partnership is very important to us in addressing the challenge of road crashes and injuries in the city and in making our roads safer for all road users, especially pedestrians, cyclists, and vulnerable groups,” Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

The partnership aims to ensure the full implementation of the city’s Road Safety Ordinance through better road crash data management, safer road design, stricter enforcement of speed limits and other traffic laws, and improved post-crash response.

“We are excited to be working again with Quezon City towards the full implementation of the Quezon City Road Safety Code,” said ImagineLaw Executive Director Sophia San Luis.

NCDs and injuries account for more than 80 percent of global deaths. With most of the world’s population now living in cities, local governments play a key role in reducing preventable deaths by implementing proven health and safety policies.

“By 2050, it’s estimated that around two of every three people will call urban areas home. We commend Quezon City and the commitment of today’s local leaders to advancing initiatives that help lay the foundation for healthier, safer communities,” said Farhad Ali, Deputy Regional Director for the Partnership for Healthy Cities at Vital Strategies.

Quezon City joined the Partnership for Healthy Cities in 2017. Among its previous achievements is the adoption of the city’s calorie-labeling ordinance in 2024—a first in Southeast Asia—also developed with ImagineLaw’s support.