PRO3, JBLMGH seal partnership to boost police healthcare access

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Central Luzon police officers and their families will now have easier access to medical care following the signing of a partnership agreement between the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) and the Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital (JBLMGH).

The Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), signed Monday, aims to streamline procedures for police personnel seeking medical attention, cutting through bureaucratic delays to ensure faster and more efficient healthcare services.

PRO3 Regional Director Brig. Gen. Rogelio Peñones, in a message delivered by Col. Rommel Batangan, Deputy Regional Director for Administration, said the partnership underscores the region’s commitment to the health and well-being of its personnel.

“Our personnel are often the first on the scene in emergencies, and they face unique health challenges,” Peñones said. “This partnership ensures they can get the medical support they need, when they need it, without unnecessary hurdles.”

The MOA covers a range of medical services, including consultations, emergency treatment, hospitalization, and specialized care. It also establishes direct communication lines between PRO3 and JBLMGH for faster referrals and coordinated assistance.

Dr. Monseratt S. Chichioco, Medical Center Chief of JBLMGH, reaffirmed the hospital’s support for law enforcement personnel.

“We deeply appreciate the sacrifices made by our police officers,” Chichioco said. “This partnership is our way of giving back and ensuring they have access to the best possible medical care.”

Batangan said the initiative aligns with the directive of Acting PNP Chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. to prioritize police welfare, stressing that healthy and well-supported officers are better equipped to serve the public.

He added that the agreement is expected to boost morale among Central Luzon police officers, as improved healthcare access for them and their families will strengthen their commitment to protect and serve their communities.