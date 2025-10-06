PNP: No coup plot to oust Marcos

Philippine National Police (PNP) Acting chief LtGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said he has not received any communication related to reported efforts to oust President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., amid recent claims of destabilization attempts.

In a press briefing at Camp Crame, Nartatez said neither he, his staff, nor any police commanders have been contacted regarding any plot or movement seeking to unseat the President.

“On the part of the Philippine National Police, sa akin, wala pa namang kumakausap. As well as my staff, as well as the commanders, and even the regional directors,” Nartatez said.

He emphasized that there is no basis for any ouster movement, citing President Marcos’ electoral mandate.

“We have a President that is a sitting President who won by majority votes. Taas nga e, di ba? (It’s high, right?) More than 50 percent of the voting number ay nakuha niya. So walang basis para patalsikin (there’s no reason to oust him),” he said.

Nartatez also defended the Marcos administration's reform agenda, particularly its focus on anti-corruption measures and infrastructure improvements aimed at addressing recurring issues like flooding.

“It started during the July SONA, wherein siya na mismo ang nagsabi (he was the one who said), put a stop to corruption, especially that caused the flooding here in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, and even sa lahat (to all). So, what's the basis?” he said.

The PNP chief also denied any signs of unrest or low morale within the police force, stating that there is no need to conduct a loyalty check.

“The state of morale of the Philippine National Police is high, relatively high. No need for a loyalty check,” Nartatez said.

“Actually, with or without orders for loyalty check, ginagawa natin ‘yan (It’s being conducted),” he added,