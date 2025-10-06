Pinoy creativity shines

To promote the Philippines’ contribution to world fashion, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos graced the Philippine Textiles Fashion Show at the Museum of Fine Arts on Wednesday, where ministers from Association of Southeast Asian Nations were in attendance for the 47th meeting of ASEAN Ministers on Agriculture and Forestry.

The event highlighted local Philippine fibers, such as piña and abaca, which are used in national formal wear — the barong Tagalog and Filipiniana dress.

“Such a delight to see our local fibers take center stage at the National Museum of Fine Arts,” Mrs. Marcos said. “From piña to abaca, these creations reminded us that fashion begins in our very own fields --- nurtured by the hard work of our farmers and the abundance of our land.”

The First Lady thanked the prominent guests for giving of their time to grace the occasion.

“Even more meaningful was the presence of our friends from ASEAN, who stood with us in celebrating not only our artistry but also the shared heritage and culture of our region,” she said.

“Heartfelt congratulations to the Department of Agriculture for bringing this vision to life and for honoring the roots of our creativity,” she added.

The next day, Mrs. Marcos attended another fashion event, this one focusing on designers.

“It’s always inspiring to see how our talented designers go the extra mile to uplift the next generation. This is what Fashion Aid Philippines is all about --- giving young creatives not just a stage to walk on, but a future where they can shine with confidence,” she said.

During the event, 20 designers competed with each other as they took guidance from Fashion Aid Philippines in developing their pieces.

Winners received scholarships to leading international design schools and support for product development, allowing them to showcase their creations on the global stage.

Mrs. Marcos expressed pride in the Filipino designers, describing them as “gifted, kind, and always ready to share their talent and open doors for others.”

“Tunay na malikhain ang Pinoy! (Filipinos are truly creative!)” she said.