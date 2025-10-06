Ping Pong ball

If Sen. Erwin Tulfo places improper emphasis on the Latin maxim, “vox populi, vox Dei” (the voice of the people is the voice of God), to the extent of using that principle to justify adding to certain provisions of law things that were not legislated, Sen. Ping Lacson has a totally different take on the matter.

To Lacson, what netizens, his bashers, or even “the pleasure of the public” think or write has nothing to do with his continued stay as chair of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee (BRC).

Sayeth Lacson: he serves at the pleasure of his colleagues. Never mind that he was just voted back to the Senate by the people; the electorate’s collective voice is now totally irrelevant to how he discharges his duties. A quaint stand, considering the constitutional provisions on accountability and public office being a public trust. Then again, not surprising coming from a guy who pioneered the weird concept of “fugitive from injustice” to justify his hiding from the law in 2009 because he believed he was innocent. His belief attains added oddity coming as it does from a former policeman.

Prescinding from that, when this column sees print, Lacson may have already resigned his BRC chairmanship over what he sees as his peers’ less-than-enthusiastic reception. The misgivings may not be misplaced. Other than being widely perceived as trying to deflect any blame for Floodgate from the former leadership of the House of Representatives, his colleagues also take him strongly to task for redirecting the flood of accusations to his brethren in the Upper Chamber.

Expectedly, this did not sit well with those concerned, specifically those whose bank accounts were frozen. Truly, there are some people who easily get irritated when they, suddenly and without warning, cannot have access to their funds. But even those untouched by the shockwave of the hearings — such as Senators Marcos, Ejercito, and Gatchalian — have expressed their displeasure, some by leaving that most exclusive of group chats composed of only twenty-four members. Something a source said was unprecedented.

With the initial public hopefulness about the BRC inquiry of Floodgate under Marcoleta, the appointment of Baguio Mayor Benjie Magalong, and the resignation of Speaker Romualdez dying down, and a new wave of public anger mounting in the face of these negative developments, Lacson’s continued stay as BRC chair may indeed be untenable.

The abrupt suspension of further hearings, right after a master sergeant Guteza dropped a bombshell, has fueled added frustration. This is the kind of frustration known to any expectant red-blooded male on sexy night after his partner pleads a headache from out of the blue. In “kanto boy” speak, “masakit sa puson.”

Should Lacson leave the BRC, the choice of his replacement becomes extremely important. One good move would be to reinstate Sen. Marcoleta, if the current Senate leaders can stand his possible gloating and “I told you so.”

However things may go, the next BRC chair must have the full trust not only of his peers but, more importantly, of the sovereign people. Otherwise, there will be no end to the reshuffle, and the chairmanship of the BRC will just be lobbed from one senator to the next, much like a ping pong ball in a table tennis match.