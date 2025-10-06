Ping Lacson resigns as Blue Ribbon chair amid rift over flood control probe

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Monday formally resigned as chairperson of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee amid disagreements with some of his colleagues over the direction of the panel’s ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

In a letter addressed to Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, Lacson said he was stepping down as head of the Committee on Accountability of Public Officers and Investigations, also known as the Blue Ribbon Committee, citing “disapproval” from several senators regarding his handling of the inquiry.

“In the course of the current investigation, which has implicated some senators in the flood control mess, a number of our colleagues have expressed disappointment with the ‘direction’ of the Blue Ribbon Committee, which this representation chairs,” Lacson wrote.

He added that some senators had accused him of targeting his colleagues in the Senate while sparing members of the House of Representatives, allegedly involved in the anomalies

“Furthermore, some senators publicly and secretly pursue the narrative that I am zeroing in on several of my colleagues while purportedly protecting those members of the Lower House perceived to be the principal actors in the budget anomalies related to the substandard and ghost flood control projects,” he said.

Lacson strongly denied favoring the lawmakers in the lower chamber.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. This narrative is categorically false,” Lacson said.

“These misrepresentations are being floated mostly by critics opposed to our efforts to get to the bottom of the flood control anomalies. We go where the evidence leads us, not by the noise coming from highly partisan political persuasions,” he added.

Lacson emphasized that his chairmanship was rooted in the confidence of his peers and that he had no political motives behind his actions.

“To all my colleagues, let me reiterate: there are no political considerations in any and all my actions related to my handling of the committee hearings. Truth is, I do not need to amass political capital much less at the expense of anybody because I entertain no further political plans after my term ends in 203," he said.

He concluded his letter by formally tendering his resignation as Blue Ribbon Committee chair.

“Having said all that, I hereby tender my resignation as the chairman of the Committee on Accountability of Public Officers and Investigations, otherwise known as the Blue Ribbon Committee.”

The Senate leadership has yet to announce if Lacson’s resignation was accepted nor his replacement.