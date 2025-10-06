Piggatan Bridge collapses in Cagayan; 4 trucks fall

Four heavily loaded trailer trucks fell into a collapsed portion of the old Piggatan Bridge in Barangay Piggatan, Alcala, Cagayan on Monday afternoon, injuring several individuals and prompting a full-scale investigation, police said.

The incident occurred at around 4:45 p.m., according to a report from the Alcala Police Station. The bridge, part of the national highway at Zone 1, gave way as four ISUZU trucks carrying agricultural goods crossed it.

Involved were:

A 22-wheeler truck (NKR 5855) driven by Dominic Hernandez, 22, with helper Rizal Arapiles, 42, of Ballesteros;

A 22-wheeler (RBZ 950) driven by Jonathan Relos, 41, with helper Jerry Enrico, 45, of Lallo;

A 10-wheeler (RCX 141) driven by Patrocinio Battad, 27, with helper Jerico Valenzuela, 20, of Enrile;

A 12-wheeler (CBJ 2008) driven by Jerico Ivan Calubiran, 24, also of Enrile, with helpers John Dave Manicad, Jomar Tanang, and Junior Manicad.

Police Major Albert Pestejo Jr., officer-in-charge of the Alcala Police, said injured drivers and helpers were initially brought to Alcala Municipal Hospital, then transferred to Cagayan Valley Medical Center (CVMC) in Tuguegarao City.

The bridge, built about 45 years ago, had a maximum load capacity of 18 tons, authorities said. Investigators suspect the trucks were overloaded and may have caused the collapse.

Traffic was rerouted via Baybayog–Baggao Road and Maruarab Barangay Road for light vehicles.

Cagayan Governor Edgar “Manong Egay” Aglipay visited the site and ordered a probe by the police and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Region 2. He warned that truck operators and drivers violating weight limits could face sanctions.

The DPWH has coordinated with local officials to prioritize repair and restoration efforts.