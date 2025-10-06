PBBM, Angara honor public school teachers

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Education Secretary Sonny Angara on Monday honored the country's public school teachers for their unwavering dedication and service to Filipino learners, recognizing their pivotal role in nation-building.

“You [teachers] are the guiding hands, and in your hands are our nation's progress. In your strength, in your wisdom and in your courage, we find assurance that our future is secured. For this National Teachers' Day, we offer our respect, our deepest gratitude for shaping minds, touching hearts and in your way, building a nation that we can be proud of, one student at a time,” Marcos said in his keynote message during the National Teachers' Month celebration at the MOA Arena in Pasay City.

“Patuloy na nagbibigay ang DepEd ng prayoridad sa inyong kapakanan, mula sa career progression, dagdag benepisyo tulad ng teaching, medical, overtime at overload pay, hanggang sa pagbawas ng admin tasks. Lagi kayong kaagapay ng Kagawaran. Ngunit gaya ng paalala ni Pangulong Marcos, dapat maramdaman ang tulong sa bawat silid-aralan, sa bawat guro, sa bawat bata,” Angara said.

DepEd likewise highlighted reforms designed to ease teachers’ workload and improve working conditions, among them the reduction of required school forms being accomplished by teachers and the creation of 60,000 new teaching positions under the proposed 2026 national budget.

Under the Marcos administration, teachers have received higher allowances and benefits, including the P10,000 teaching allowance under the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act, the medical allowance of up to P7,000 for eligible personnel, and the Special Hardship Allowance for teachers assigned to difficult posts.

Public school teachers are also set to receive the annual World Teachers’ Day Incentive Benefit of P1,000.

Meanwhile, private school teachers also received a P6,000 increase in the annual salary subsidy for private school teachers covered by the Teachers’ Salary Subsidy component of the Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (GASTPE) program.

Other measures include the release of the 2023 performance-based bonus, expanded vacation service credits from 15 to 30 days, and the implementation of a clearer career progression system that provides additional teaching and administrative positions to address teachers’ long-standing concerns about promotions.

Under the current administration, teacher profession is also being improved through the launch of the Teacher Education Roadmap 2025–2035 and the Education Center for AI Research (E-CAIR), which will support teachers in adapting to emerging technologies. DepEd said these complement the agency’s push to digitize classrooms, backed by a proposed more budget for laptops and connectivity support next year.

Angara pointed to the resilience of teachers who continue to serve despite the recent string of disasters that struck parts of the country, including the 6.9-magnitude earthquake in Cebu and typhoons that damaged schools in Northern Luzon and Bicol.

He said DepEd is working to speed up the delivery of temporary learning spaces, modular learning materials, and psychosocial support for affected teachers and students.

“Our teachers have been the first to step up in every crisis, ensuring that children’s education does not stop. That is why recovery efforts are tied closely with teacher support,” Angara said.

Under DepEd Order No. 16, s. 2025, DepEd personnel get up to P7,000 per year for HMO/medical needs.

Expanded Career Progression System, under DepEd Order No. 24, s.2025, aims to speed up teacher promotions, ensuring no one retires as Teacher I.

DepEd also cut teacher paperwork by 57 percent. Under DepEd Order No. 005, s. 2024, only 5 school forms are now required.

Last year, DepEd issued Order No. 13, s. 2024, granting teachers 30 days of vacation service credits—an increase from the previous 15 days—in line with President Marcos’ directive to ease teachers’ working conditions. Teachers may use their vacation service credits when they are ill, for personal reasons, or to offset salary deductions.

Spearheaded by the Teacher Education Council (TEC), the Teacher Education Roadmap 2025–2035 was launched to serve as a guide for developing a more relevant and innovative curriculum for teacher education.

The President targets 60,000 new teaching posts to reduce class sizes. For fiscal year 2026, P114.39B (19.4 percent increase) is allocated for salaries and benefits.

DepEd proposed a P16 billion 2026 budget for digitalization, including laptops, school connectivity, and internet support. Over 240,000 laptops are targeted for teachers.

The Department of Budget and Management confirmed SARO release by year-end. Once eligibility is finalized, DepEd will submit the list of teachers, after which the agency will release funds. NEIL ALCOBER