Pangilinan hopes Lacson will reconsider his resignation

Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan said he hopes that Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo "Ping" Lacson will still reconsider his resignation as chairperson of the Blue Ribbon Committee.

In a statement on Monday night, 6 October, Pangilinan noted that while some senators in the majority bloc disagreed with certain pronouncements made by Lacson, "the matter had been threshed out and clarified by him in a majority caucus held last Wednesday, 1 October."

"No one in the majority bloc sought his replacement as Blue Ribbon Committee Chairman," Pangilinan said.

As the senator appealed to Lacson to remain as chairperson of the Blue Ribbon Committee, he also called on his colleagues in the majority bloc to reaffirm their support for Lacson as they "iron out differences."

"While I appreciate Senator Ping’s sensitivity to the sentiments expressed by our fellow senators in the majority as a reason for his resignation, I am still hopeful that with the renewed support of the majority bloc, he will be convinced to stay on," he continued.

"Now more than ever, amidst the political crisis facing the nation, our people are looking for stability and certainty in the state of our affairs, and looking to the strength of our institutions to withstand the ongoing crisis and resolve it in favor of truth, transparency, and public accountability," he added.

On Monday, Lacson formally handed his resignation letter to Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, citing the disappointment his fellow senators have expressed over the "direction" of the Blue Ribbon Committee.

Meanwhile, in a message to reporters, Sotto said they will discuss the possible replacement of Lacson during Wednesday's caucus.