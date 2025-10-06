‘Oust Marcos’ plot non-existent, says PNP

Philippine National Police (PNP) acting chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said Monday he has received no communication about any efforts to allegedly oust President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., despite recent claims of destabilization plots.

In a briefing at Camp Crame, Nartatez said neither he nor his staff or police commanders have been contacted regarding any movement seeking to unseat the president.

“On the part of the Philippine National Police, with me, no one has talked to me yet. As well as my staff, as well as the commanders, and even the regional directors,” Nartatez said.

He also stressed that there is no basis for an ouster movement, citing Marcos’ electoral mandate.

“We have a President that is a sitting President who won by majority votes. It’s high, right? He got more than 50 percent of the voting number. So there’s no reason to oust him,” he said.

Nartatez also defended the Marcos administration’s reform agenda, particularly its focus on anti-corruption measures and infrastructure improvements, including those aimed at addressing recurring flooding.

He referenced the President’s State of the Nation Address in July, saying, “He was the one who said, put a stop to corruption, especially that caused the flooding here in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, and even to all. So, what’s the basis?”

The PNP chief also denied any signs of low morale or unrest within the police force, stating there is no need for a formal loyalty check.

“The state of morale of the Philippine National Police is high, relatively high. No need for a loyalty check,” Nartatez said, adding that loyalty checks are conducted regularly with or without a specific order.