October movie watch list
It can be tough to pick what movie to watch, considering that October has plenty of amazing titles to premiere.
Here’s a list of what to expect in cinemas:
The Smashing Machine
(Showing 1 October)
Starring Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Ryan Bader, The Smashing Machine chronicles MMA icon Mark Kerr’s journey to stardom amid severe personal challenges. Directed by Benny Safdie, the movie offers a gritty and heartfelt exploration of the price of achieving greatness.
Chainsaw Man
— The Movie: Reze Arc
(Now showing)
The upcoming Chainsaw Man film will adapt the intense Bomb Girl arc, known as one of the manga’s most emotionally powerful and action-driven narratives. The movie explains Denji’s transformation into Chainsaw Man, a boy possessing a devil’s heart and his current role within Special Division 4’s devil hunters. Following a date with Makima, the woman he’s always desired, Denji seeks refuge from the rain. There, he encounters Reze, a young woman employed at a café.
Tron: Ares
(Showing 8 October)
In this latest installment of the legendary sci-fi series, Ares (Jared Leto) portrays an advanced AI computer program that ventures into the human realm on a perilous quest. Directed by Joachim Rønning and featuring Greta Lee, Evan Peters, and Jodie Turner-Smith, the film blends cutting-edge visuals and an electrifying musical score by Nine Inch Nails with a bold exploration of technology, identity and humanity.
After the Hunt
(Showing 10 October)
Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri feature in Luca Guadagnino’s highly anticipated release. After the Hunt reveals the narrative of Alma Olsson (Roberts), a Yale professor nearing tenure. Similar to Guadagnino’s other films, this one delves into the intricacies of human connections
Roofman
(Showing 10 October)
Roofman is a crime comedy-drama film helmed by Derek Cianfrance that is inspired by actual individuals and occurrences. Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum), a once U.S. Army Reserve officer, earned the nickname “Roofman” after he embraced a criminal lifestyle.
Black Phone 2
(Showing 15 October)
The original cast of the successful 2022 horror thriller movie The Black Phone will reprise their roles in this sequel. The film follows Finney Shaw (Mason Thames), a young child taken by the “Raggedy Man” (Ethan Hawke), a menacing serial murderer. Confined in a soundproof cellar, Finney finds an ancient, unplugged phone that enables him to talk to the souls of Raggedy Man’s former victims. Finney has to depend on their advice to outwit his abductor and flee before he becomes the next prey.
Good Fortune
(Showing 15 October)
Keanu Reeves, Keke Palmer, Seth Rogen and Aziz Ansari star in this comedy movie, which depicts an angel who takes over a man’s boss’s body to impart a lesson. Reeves will also produce the film.
Regretting You
(Showing 22 October)
Inspired by Colleen Hoover’s book of the same title, Regretting You explores the lives of Morgan (Allison Williams) and her teen daughter, Clara (McKenna Grace), as they face challenges in rebuilding their relationship following the sorrowful passing of Morgan’s spouse and Clara’s dad, Chris. Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars) will direct the film.
A House of Dynamite
(Showing 24 October)
A House of Dynamite, featuring Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson, is set to debut in time for the Fall awards season. The movie revolves around a tense race to halt the individuals orchestrating an unidentified missile strike aimed at the United States.
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
(Showing 24 October)
On the verge of international fame, New Jersey musician Bruce Springsteen grapples with the demands of success and the shadows of his history while recording the album Nebraska in the early 1980s.
Blue Moon
(Showing 24 October)
Blue Moon is a biographical dramedy helmed by Richard Linklater. Taking place in 1943it narrates the life of lyricist Lorenz Hart (Ethan Hawke), who is part of the Broadway songwriting duo Rodgers and Hart.
Bugonia
(Showing 31 October)
Bugonia is a satirical absurdist dark comedy helmed by Yorgos Lanthimos. It draws inspiration from the 2003 South Korean film Save the Green Planet!, created by Jang Joon Hwan. Bugonia centers on Teddy (Jesse Plemons) and Don (Aidan Delbis), two zealous conspiracy theorists who abduct Michelle Fuller (Emma Stone), the head of a pharmaceutical corporation. They believe that Michelle is an alien planning to destroy Earth, with her company being key to it.