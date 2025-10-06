October movie watch list

It can be tough to pick what movie to watch, considering that October has plenty of amazing titles to premiere.

Here’s a list of what to expect in cinemas:

The Smashing Machine

(Showing 1 October)

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Ryan Bader, The Smashing Machine chronicles MMA icon Mark Kerr’s journey to stardom amid severe personal challenges. Directed by Benny Safdie, the movie offers a gritty and heartfelt exploration of the price of achieving greatness.

Chainsaw Man

— The Movie: Reze Arc

(Now showing)

The upcoming Chainsaw Man film will adapt the intense Bomb Girl arc, known as one of the manga’s most emotionally powerful and action-driven narratives. The movie explains Denji’s transformation into Chainsaw Man, a boy possessing a devil’s heart and his current role within Special Division 4’s devil hunters. Following a date with Makima, the woman he’s always desired, Denji seeks refuge from the rain. There, he encounters Reze, a young woman employed at a café.