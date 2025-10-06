No Senate coup; CBCP warns vs cover-up

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III on Monday dismissed talk of another leadership shake-up in the Senate, even as the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) cautioned lawmakers against political maneuverings that could derail the investigation into the massive flood control corruption scandal.

“I am very sure the Senate is stable,” Sotto told reporters in a press conference on Monday. “Under my leadership, we’ll make sure everything is transparent and accountable.”

Rumors have been circulating that some senators are planning to switch alliances and back Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano as the next Senate President — barely a month after Sotto replaced Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero in the chamber’s top post.

Sotto shrugged off the speculation, saying he doesn’t see any real movement behind it.

“You know how it is here in the Senate — when stories start on social media, they spread fast,” he said. “But I don’t see it coming from anywhere. In fact, Senator Alan and I already talked. He told me himself that he wasn’t talking to anyone about this.”

Lacson: Old, recycled psywar tactics

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson also belied the rumors, describing them as “old, recycled psywar tactics meant to confuse the majority bloc.”

Lacson’s denial came a day after he voluntarily stepped down as chairperson of the powerful Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, a move that some political observers linked to the growing tension over the probe into anomalous flood control projects.

Lacson clarified that his resignation had nothing to do with any power play in the Senate and vowed to continue his anti-corruption advocacy.

Earlier, Senator JV Ejercito revealed that he and four other senators had discussed leaving the majority to turn independent, but he stressed that there were no moves to unseat Sotto.

For his part, despite the noise, Sotto expressed confidence the Senate leadership remains strong.

“I’m quite confident,” he said. “Any senator elected to a leadership position serves at the pleasure of their colleagues. I believe the Senate is stable, and the leadership is well in place.”

CBCP issues warning

But while Sotto downplayed a supposed coup, the CBCP issued a sharp reminder to government leaders to “let the truth flow” and avoid any action that might be perceived as an attempt to whitewash the ongoing corruption probe.

“Our dear people in government, the Filipino people are watching closely,” CBCP president and Caloocan Bishop Cardinal Virgilio David said in a statement on Monday.

“After the revelations of massive anomalies in flood control projects, any move to change the Senate leadership or redirect the investigation now would only heighten public suspicion of a coverup,” he said.

David cited the Bible passage from Luke 12:2-3: “Nothing is concealed that will not be revealed, nor secret that will not be known” --- to remind the leaders that accountability must prevail.

He said the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), which was created to restore the public trust, must be allowed to conduct its investigation fully and freely, without political interference from any branch of government.

Transparency in ICI probe urged

David emphasized the need for transparency through public access to project documents and allocations, protection for whistleblowers and technical personnel who come forward in good faith, and full disclosure of budget insertions and duplicate projects under the Department of Public Works and Highways.

“We strongly oppose any attempt to pre-empt or derail the investigation through backroom deals, leadership takeovers, or selective justice,” David said. “A nation cannot heal when its moral arteries are clogged by corruption and self-interest.”

ICI executive director Brian Keith Hosaka said the commission’s initial hearings have focused on building solid cases for criminal, civil, and administrative actions. He clarified that hearings are not livestreamed to avoid “trial by publicity,” but discussions are ongoing to improve the transparency of future sessions.

So far, the ICI has submitted its first set of recommendations to the Office of the Ombudsman, urging the filing of graft, malversation, falsification, and procurement-related charges against 16 personalities — including Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co — in connection with P289.5 million worth of flood control projects in Oriental Mindoro.

Marcos: No filing cases for show

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in his latest podcast, said the government would not rush to file cases without “strong and solid evidence.”

“We cannot file cases just for show,” the President said. “We need airtight cases that will hold up in court, so justice can truly be served.”

For now, both the Church and the Senate leadership appear to agree on one thing — political distractions must not derail the pursuit of truth.

As Cardinal David put it: “Let the truth flow freely. No to a whitewash. Yes to full accountability. Only through truth can our nation begin to rebuild trust — and ensure that flood control no longer becomes another flood of corruption.”