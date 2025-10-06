NMP eyes more modernization bid funds

TACLOBAN CITY — The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), the government’s premier training center for seafarers, is requesting more funds despite receiving a significant boost in its 2026 budget to comply with a key international treaty.

The House of Representatives approved a P407.578-million allocation for the NMP under the Department of Migrant Workers’ (DMW) budget for the next fiscal year, executive director Victor del Rosario said.

This amount is 78 percent higher than the P228.402 million approved for the current year. The House fully approved the entire P10.202-billion budget for the Department of Migrant Workers on 2 October.

Del Rosario said the budget increase primarily funds the NMP’s multi-year modernization plan, including the upgrading of facilities at its Tacloban City training complex, specifically two dormitory buildings, and the construction of another training pool.

The NMP currently offers 22 of the 40 mandatory courses prescribed by the International Maritime Organization’s Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) treaty.

It is also committed to developing and offering all 40 STCW mandatory courses by 2027 to ensure the Philippines sustains its position as a leading source of skilled seafarers.

Del Rosario cited that while the bulk of the NMP’s budget will address modernization, the agency needs more funding on top of the dmw’s endorsement.

The NMP is seeking an additional P46.24 million for various maritime training equipment and P125.6 million for the construction of a two-story training building with a roof deck.

Del Rosario stressed that these investments are vital to meeting the Maritime Industry Authority’s required one-to-one trainee-to-equipment ratio and to enable the NMP to fully deliver the STCW-mandated courses.

The NMP has already secured previous funding for equipment, including P52 million in 2024 for state-of-the-art simulators, such as the Full Mission Bridge Simulator and the Liquid Cargo Handling Simulator. This year, P63 million was allocated for specialized equipment and facility improvements.

To recall, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last year promised to address the availability of training facilities and simulators, onboard training and the issuance of certifications during the ceremonial signing of the Magna Carta of Seafarers.