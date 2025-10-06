Nitura, Hernandez pluck MVP honors

Adamson University’s Shaina Nitura and De La Salle University’s Chris Hernandez carved their names into the history books, becoming the first players from their respective schools to win the coveted Most Valuable Player awards in the 2025 V-League Collegiate Challenge.

Both served as the driving forces behind their teams’ stellar campaigns that led to the best-of-three Finals.

Nitura spearheaded the Lady Falcons’ unbeaten nine-game streak, while Hernandez anchored a retooled Green Spikers squad with his all-around performance and steady leadership, turning individual brilliance into moments for both Adamson and La Salle.

Nitura showcased her two-way dominance by finishing as the second-highest scorer in the women’s division with 119 points, built on 107 attacks, six blocks, and six aces.

She also cracked the top 10 in three statistical categories — ranking second in spiking (40.84 percent success rate), seventh in receiving (39.09 percent efficiency), and ninth in digging (1.88 per set). The 20-year-old outside hitter from Cainta, Rizal proved her consistency on both offense and defense, carrying Adamson to the Finals.