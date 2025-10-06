NCAA puts premium on boxers' safety

Safety will be the main point for boxing when it finally makes its debut in Season 101 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) secretary general Marcus Manalo said they want to teach member schools the fundamentals of the sport to avoid any accidents.

The sport was part of the new additions in the NCAA calendar along with weightlifting, gymnastics and golf.

“I understand there will be challenges initially. I don't think that the schools will recruit boxers right away from the provinces like what they do in other sports. It’s important to start with safety,” Manalo told DAILY TRIBUNE.

“When we had our discussion with the NCAA, the utmost priority would be the safety and well-being of the participants because we can't conduct it randomly and then the last thing that we want is people getting hurt as what you would typically expect in a boxing match.”

“From the medical checks, from the weight classes, the rules like the equipment, the head guards, and of course, the referees to control the match if there's a mismatch — let's say with the boxers — or as much as possible, we'd like to minimize that by also looking at the background of the boxers so that the ring would match better.”

Still, Manalo is happy seeing the sport finally get recognized and be part of the Grand Old League.

“We're extremely happy and we're really looking forward to boxing in the NCAA Philippines,” Manalo said.

Teaching the fundamentals of boxing to each sport will do wonders for schools to avoid any grave injuries on its first staging in the NCAA.

Should the move prove successful, ABAP will have an easier time recruiting talent.