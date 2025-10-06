NAPOLCOM cites PNP officers for exemplary conduct in September rallies

The National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) on Monday commended various Philippine National Police (PNP) units and personnel for their professionalism, discipline, and commitment to public safety during the 21 September 2025 rallies.

The awarding ceremony was held after the flag-raising event at the NAPOLCOM Central Office in Quezon City.

The commendations recognized the exemplary performance of police units who maintained peace and order during the nationwide demonstrations. Their restraint, vigilance, and adherence to the rule of law reflected the highest standards of police service and strengthened public trust in law enforcement.

Among those commended were PMGEN Anthony A. Aberin of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO); PCOL Celso Mansibang Rodriguez of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion, NCRPO; PBGEN Arnold E. Abad of the Manila Police District (MPD); PCOL Paul Jay D. Doles of the District Mobile Force Battalion, MPD; PCT Reynante P. Palomino of MPD Special Weapons and Tactics; PBGEN Aden T. Lagradante of the Eastern Police District (EPD); PBGEN Randy Y. Arceo of the Southern Police District (SPD); PBGEN Jerry E. Protacio of the Northern Police District (NPD); and PLTCOL Cielo L. Caligtan of the District Mobile Force Battalion, NPD.

Also recognized were PCOL Randy Glenn Guiriba Silvio of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD); PBGEN Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr. of Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3); PLTCOL Jaime S. Pederio of Regional Mobile Force Battalion, PRO4A; PMAJ Alejandro L. Parta Jr. of the Regional Explosive Canine Unit-NCR; PCOL Mary Grace C. Flores of the Regional Communications and Electronics Unit-NCR; and PCOL Dominic P. Guevarra of the Regional Medical and Dental Unit-NCR.

Commendations for outstanding accomplishments were also given to PCOL Jesus S. Ostrea III of the PNP Health Service, as well as PLT Jack V. Patiño and Pat Renzo G. Advincula of the NCRPO.

In his message, Commissioner Rafael Vicente R. Calinisan, NAPOLCOM Vice Chairperson and Executive Officer, lauded the professionalism and composure displayed by the police during the rallies, emphasizing that their conduct exemplified discipline, integrity, and dedication to public service even under intense pressure.

“Totoo niyan, nung nakita kong tinuhod yung isang policeman natin, nadurog ang puso ko. Kasi hindi dapat ginagawa sa policeman ‘yon. We acknowledge in the National Police Commission yung matinding sakripisyo niyo, maximum tolerance niyo, at matinding pagtitimpi ninyo. And we promise to recognize that. Eto siguro yung example na magkapatid ang NAPOLCOM at Philippine National Police, hindi namin kayo pababayaan at iiwan. Sa panahon na kailangan niyo kami, nandito kami sa likod niyo,” Calinisan said.

He reaffirmed that NAPOLCOM stands firmly behind the PNP in its mission to safeguard communities while upholding human rights and the rule of law.

Through these commendations, Calinisan said NAPOLCOM honors the men and women of the PNP who embody courage, professionalism, and compassion in service—proof that disciplined policing and respect for civilian authority go hand in hand in ensuring peace and public trust.