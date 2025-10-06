Munti govt launches RideMed program

The Muntinlupa City government held its inaugural ride of the RideMed program, a free delivery service of maintenance medicines for senior citizens and bedridden seniors.

Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon led the inaugural delivery of the program joined by the program riders, Barangay Health Workers and Councilor Rachel Arciaga. Their first stop was at Bliss Muntinlupa where they visited one of the beneficiaries.

Biazon said that the program covers seniors aged 80 and above, as well as bedridden individuals aged 60 and above, who will receive their maintenance medicines directly at home. The program forms part of the benefits and health programs for senior citizens of the city.

Under the program, each health center will have an assigned RideMed team accompanied by a barangay health worker.

“We require that the Barangay Health Worker accompany the rider to check the beneficiaries’ vital signs,” Biazon said.

The program provides several maintenance medicines for hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, and for general wellness.

Registration is open at all barangay health centers on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and on Wednesdays and Fridays from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Caregivers or relatives may also register on behalf of eligible senior citizens.