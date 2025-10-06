MOVE IT launches ‘driver-led, tech-reinforced’ safety commitment to raise motorcycle taxi standards

Motorcycle taxi platform MOVE IT is raising industry standards with a new Driver-Led, Tech-Reinforced Safety Commitment, pairing professional rider training with advanced safety technologies. The company reported a 99.999% incident-free completion rate across thousands of daily rides and said it is focusing on the remaining 0.001% of trips.
“Near-perfect isn’t the finish line,” said MOVE IT General Manager Wayne Jacinto. “Leadership in safety means raising the bar every day - professional riders, real-time protection, and transparent accountability on every single trip.”
At the MOVE IT Moto-Taxi Road Safety Dialogue, 31 rider-partner communities signed the Katuwang sa Kaligtasan sa Kalsada pledge, establishing a community-led safety culture across the motorcycle taxi sector.
Driver-led safety: Professional standards by design
MOVE IT’s Pasado Bago Pasada framework subjects riders to rigorous onboarding, continuous upskilling, and bi-annual retraining. The program ensures:
100% compliance with government clearance verification.
Nearly 60% of motorcycles pass inspection on the first attempt.
Over 80% of applicants clear initial skills tests, with the remainder retrained until safety benchmarks are met.
Mandatory retraining every six months to reinforce continuous improvement.
In collaboration with Ateneo’s Bulatao Center for Psychological Services, MOVE IT developed a Behavioral Assessment Tool to measure rider decision-making, stress management, and responses in real-world road conditions, further elevating rider professionalism.
Tech-reinforced safety innovations
Technology complements professional standards. MOVE IT, in partnership with Grab, strengthened safety infrastructure with real-time monitoring and first-of-its-kind tools, including live location sharing, in-app SOS integration, passenger and driver verification selfies, and AI-driven trip monitoring.
New features to enhance safety include:
Overspeeding Alerts to reinforce responsible driving.
Fatigue Nudges to detect rider overwork and prompt breaks.
AudioProtect to record trip audio for context in investigations, set to launch in Q4 2025.
These tools aim to prevent accidents, protect riders and passengers, and provide transparency when incidents occur.
Fair accountability: Rapid response and protection
MOVE IT said safety measures must be paired with transparent accountability. Reports filed through the app prompt swift investigation, with high-risk cases leading to preventive suspension pending due process. Complaints from riders against passengers are treated with the same rigor.
An Emergency Response Unit of volunteer riders reaches incidents within 30 minutes, coordinating aid with hospitals and authorities. All trips are insured through partners including AIG and Cocolife.
The Coalition for Filipino Commuters praised MOVE IT’s proactive approach, calling it “inspiring to see how MOVE IT, together with other platforms, is proactively transforming and growing our industry for the better through their respective pioneering efforts.” The group also emphasized the need for standardizing safety measures through official legalization of motorcycle taxis.
Jacinto concluded, “Safety is not a milestone but a daily mission. We will continue to raise the standards — through professional riders, progressive technology, and fair accountability — until every commuter embraces motorcycle taxis as a truly reliable and viable transport option for our nation.”