MOVE IT launches ‘driver-led, tech-reinforced’ safety commitment to raise motorcycle taxi standards

Motorcycle taxi platform MOVE IT is raising industry standards with a new Driver-Led, Tech-Reinforced Safety Commitment, pairing professional rider training with advanced safety technologies. The company reported a 99.999% incident-free completion rate across thousands of daily rides and said it is focusing on the remaining 0.001% of trips.

“Near-perfect isn’t the finish line,” said MOVE IT General Manager Wayne Jacinto. “Leadership in safety means raising the bar every day - professional riders, real-time protection, and transparent accountability on every single trip.”

At the MOVE IT Moto-Taxi Road Safety Dialogue, 31 rider-partner communities signed the Katuwang sa Kaligtasan sa Kalsada pledge, establishing a community-led safety culture across the motorcycle taxi sector.

Driver-led safety: Professional standards by design

MOVE IT’s Pasado Bago Pasada framework subjects riders to rigorous onboarding, continuous upskilling, and bi-annual retraining. The program ensures:

100% compliance with government clearance verification.

Nearly 60% of motorcycles pass inspection on the first attempt.

Over 80% of applicants clear initial skills tests, with the remainder retrained until safety benchmarks are met.

Mandatory retraining every six months to reinforce continuous improvement.

In collaboration with Ateneo’s Bulatao Center for Psychological Services, MOVE IT developed a Behavioral Assessment Tool to measure rider decision-making, stress management, and responses in real-world road conditions, further elevating rider professionalism.