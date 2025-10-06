MORE Power cuts Iloilo’s system loss under five-year roadmap

MORE Electric and Power Corporation (MORE Power) President and CEO Roel Z. Castro shared the company’s progress under its five-year development roadmap, reporting significant operational improvements since taking over Iloilo City’s power distribution in 2020.

In an upcoming exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Castro said the company successfully reduced system loss to around 4.7 percent — a 24 percent improvement since the franchise began operations.

“New technologies, new facilities, and, [training] our people, we were able to make an improvement of over 90%,” Castro said.

He also noted an increase in total customers across Iloilo, with around 20,000 new connections added over the past year. MORE Power is also exploring expansion into other areas of the Negros region, pending government approval.

Since securing its 25-year franchise in 2019, MORE Power has implemented a series of system upgrades and rehabilitation projects to modernize Iloilo’s aging electrical network. The company has rehabilitated substations, expanded network capacity, and significantly reduced system losses, resulting in more stable power supply and lower electricity rates for consumers.

Castro will discuss the company’s upcoming projects and long-term vision in a forthcoming episode of DAILY TRIBUNE's program Straight Talk.