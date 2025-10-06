Missing Dingras farmer found dead in Laoag River

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Monday morning led the retrieval of a decomposing body found floating along the Padsan River in Barangay 44, Zamboanga, Laoag City, later identified as that of a 41-year-old farmer who had been reported missing in Dingras several days earlier.

According to initial police reports, the Laoag City Police Station received a call from a concerned citizen at around 8:45 a.m. on October 6, 2025, reporting a lifeless body floating in the river. Responding teams from the Coast Guard Sub-Station Laoag, together with the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) and Laoag City Police, arrived at the site and successfully retrieved the cadaver around 8:50 a.m.

Authorities later identified the victim as a 41-year-old single farmer and resident of Purok 3, Barangay Sagpatan, Dingras, Ilocos Norte, who was reported missing at the Dingras Municipal Police Station on October 2, 2025.

Police said coordination was immediately made with Dingras MPS upon confirming similarities with the missing person report. At around 9:30 a.m., a relative of the victim arrived and positively identified the body.

A post-mortem examination conducted by the City Health Officer determined that the cause of death was asphyxia secondary to drowning. Authorities noted there were no signs of physical injuries or indications of foul play.

The body was later transferred to Marcos Funeral Homes in Barangay Albano, Dingras, for proper disposition. Investigators are still determining how the victim ended up in the river.