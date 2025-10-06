Mise, Ramos share Loyalty Cup honors

DAVAO CITY — Veteran Rek-Rek Mise and Vince Ramos scored better cards to emerge as overall gross and net winners, respectively, in the UPLB 10th Loyalty Cup at the South Pacific Golf Club Davao over the weekend.

Mise relied on his course familiarity to shoot an incredible 58 while Ramos fired a 66 for the overall net.

PAL Interclub campaigner Addy Briones took the Class A gross with 57 while former Philip Morris Golf leg winner Ken Libron again added another trophy to his cabinet with the Class A net with 62.

Other Class A winners are Jerry Campaner, who shot 53 to emerge as gross runner-up, and Manfred Lawas, who fired 60 to secure the net runner-up.