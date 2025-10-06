Marcos seeks to eliminate makeshift classrooms, improve Phl educ system

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday reaffirmed education as the top priority of his administration, calling for accelerated efforts to improve learning infrastructure and support for teachers and students nationwide.

Speaking at the Philippine Development Forum (PDF) 2025, held at the EDSA Shangri-La Hotel, Marcos emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring quality education for all Filipino children and improving working conditions for educators.

“No child should be forced to learn in makeshift spaces, and no teacher should be burdened by a system that does not support them,” the President said in his keynote address.

“The goal is clear: a Philippines where every child, regardless of background or circumstance, has access to quality, future-proof education,” he added.

Further, Marcos acknowledged recent progress in strengthening the education system but said much more needs to be done. He called on key agencies, including the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev), Department of Budget and Management (DBM), and Department of Finance, to prioritize funding and policy support for education initiatives.

To address infrastructure gaps, Marcos ordered the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Department of Education (DepEd) to expedite the construction and rehabilitation of thousands of classrooms nationwide by 2028.

He also directed DEPDev to fast-track the review of public-private partnership (PPP) proposals related to school infrastructure.

“Every classroom built, every teacher trained, every child supported is a seed towards real, lasting progress,” the President said.

PDF 2025, organized by DEPDev, brings together government agencies and development partners to align priorities for national growth, policy direction, and financing strategies.

The event highlighted education as central to the country’s long-term development goals, in line with the administration’s broader vision for inclusive and sustainable progress.