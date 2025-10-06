Marcos says education key to national progress

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday that his administration has intensified efforts to strengthen the Philippine education system by improving early childhood care, prioritizing foundational skills such as reading and literacy, and ensuring that every learner has a safe environment for growth.

He said school-based feeding programs were also implemented to help students stay healthy while studying.

“We achieved significant milestones in improving our country’s education system, but we recognize that we have a long way to go,” Marcos said during the Philippine Development Forum 2025 in Mandaluyong City.

He added that the goal is to ensure that every child, regardless of background or circumstance, has access to quality education.

Marcos noted that education received the largest funding in the proposed 2026 budget compared to other government agencies. “Every classroom built, every teacher trained, and every child supported contributes to real progress,” he said.

The President also attended the National Teachers’ Day celebration in Pasay City, where he paid tribute to educators nationwide and cited his family’s background in teaching.

“My wife, First Lady Liza, has been teaching in law school for more than two decades. My mother taught in high school in Tacloban. And my grandmother, Doña Josefa Edralin Marcos, also devoted herself to the classroom,” he said.

Marcos announced a P1,000 incentive for public school teachers as a token of appreciation. “A little reminder that we recognize your efforts and sacrifices,” he said.

He added that P26.55 billion from flood control projects will be redirected to the Department of Education to fund classrooms, child nutrition, teacher compensation, and school technology.

“Education is the best investment any nation can make in its people,” he said.