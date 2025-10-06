Marcos lauds teachers: ‘Education is the heart of national development’

Coinciding with the National Teachers’ Month celebration, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emphasized the importance of education in nation-building.

On Monday morning, Marcos said his administration has intensified efforts to strengthen the Philippine educational system by enhancing early childhood care and development, prioritizing foundational skills such as reading and literacy, and ensuring that every learner has a safe and conducive environment for growth.

A school-based feeding program was also implemented to ensure students are healthy as they study for their future.

“We achieved significant milestones in improving our country’s education system, but we, of course, recognize that we have ways to go yet,” he said in his speech at the Philippine Development Forum 2025 in Mandaluyong City.

“The goal is clear: a Philippines where every child, regardless of background or circumstance, has access to quality, future-proof education,” he stressed.

Education gets huge chunk of 2026 budget

Focusing on the future of the youth, Marcos said that education received the largest funding allocation in the proposed 2026 national budget compared to other government agencies.

“Because we truly understand and we truly believe that every classroom built, every teacher trained, [and] every child supported is a seed towards real, lasting progress,” he said.

“Our national budget serves as our moral and economic compass. It must always point toward making life better for our people. Every project, every policy, every program, every peso must move the needle for Filipino families,” he added.

Teachers take center stage

Marcos also celebrated educators across the country as he joined the National Teachers’ Day celebration in Pasay City.

During his speech, he shared his deep ties to education, noting that members of his family are teachers in their own right.

“The truth is not distant to me. My wife, First Lady Liza, has been teaching in law school for more than two decades now. My own mother—before she even finished college—was already spending her time as a high school teacher when she was still in Tacloban. And also, my grandmother, Doña Josefa Edralin Marcos, also devoted herself to the classroom, guiding young minds with the same grace, compassion,” Marcos said.

He also paid tribute to all teachers in the Philippines for their sacrifices in giving students opportunities to learn and succeed.

“In every classroom across the Philippines—from the busiest city to the farthest, most isolated barrio—teachers impart far more than just knowledge. You shape lives. You mold values. And in return, you learn patience, courage, and hope from the very children that you guide,” he said.

“Today, as we celebrate National Teachers’ Day for 2025, we honor not just what you have given, but also what you have gained: the wisdom that comes from walking hand-in-hand with the young people of our country who will one day carry the nation forward,” he added.

P1K incentive for teachers

In addition, Marcos said the government will provide P1,000 to public school teachers as incentives for their hard work.

“A little reminder at least, just a little reminder that we recognize your efforts and your sacrifices and they have not gone unrecognized,” he said.

‘Best investment’

Stressing the importance of education, Marcos said P26.55 billion from the flood control projects have been reallocated to support programs of the Department of Education (DepEd).

“These funds will be directed to increase funding for classrooms, child nutrition, teacher compensation, and technology in schools,” he said.

“Because we believe that education is the best, the best investment that any nation can make in its people,” he added.