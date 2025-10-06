Manila public school teachers receive boost

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso announced Monday that the local government will begin releasing long-delayed allowances for public school teachers and non-teaching personnel starting Tuesday.

Speaking at the weekly flag-raising ceremony at Manila City Hall, Domagoso said the city secured an additional P160 million in “windfall” collections from national government contractors operating in the capital. This funding will help cover arrears owed to educators dating back to April.

Domagoso explained that the sudden revenue boost came from improved fiscal management and intensified collection efforts, including unpaid taxes from companies and contractors involved in national government projects.

“We have collected P160 million from those contractors. We call that a windfall,” he said. “Because of that, I’m happy to announce, I’ve finished all 100-plus documents signed for our beloved teachers of Manila, the City of Manila owes them.”

The mayor said the first tranche, equivalent to the April allowance, will amount to P25 million and will be released Tuesday to about 11,000 teachers and non-teaching staff under the Schools Division Office of Manila.

“Even if it is difficult, even if we have to squeeze through, we will get this done,” Domagoso said, assuring that the city could address the obligation given its resources.

Domagoso credited coordination between the City Treasurer’s Office, City Legal Office, and the “Sumbong sa Pangulo” platform for identifying the delinquent obligations owed to the city.

He also expressed gratitude to the city’s teachers for their patience amid the city’s ongoing financial recovery program, assuring the public that education and personnel welfare remain top priorities under his administration’s “Make Manila Great Again” agenda.