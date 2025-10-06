Maki apologizes for ‘This is For’ concert incident

Singer Maki has apologized after receiving criticism from fans who attended Twice’s This is For concert in Bulacan.

Photos of Maki and his brother standing and blocking the view of the seated audience behind them went viral online.

“I just want to tell everyone behind us during the concert that I sincerely apologize also in behalf of my siblings. If I could go back and undo it, I would,” he wrote on X.

The “Dilaw” hitmaker said that they “got too excited.”

“Not that it's an excuse, but it really is our first time to this K-pop concert culture [experience] since we've never been in any na we really know all the dance and songs. It was our dream to go there and I know it's also yours too. I'm really sorry,” he said.

The OPM singer added that the incident won’t happen again, appealing that people should stop calling them names.

“So spare my brother on this, it was my fault for not teaching him well. Sorry Once,” Maki ended.