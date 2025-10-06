Magalong: ‘I had a clear plan’

BAGUIO CITY — Had he not stepped down as special adviser and investigator of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), Mayor Benjamin Magalong believes “airtight” cases could have been built against those involved in the massive misuse of public funds meant for government projects.

Magalong said he had already prepared a detailed strategy for his role in the ICI before he abruptly resigned. He estimated that it would have taken only two to three months to execute his plan and develop solid cases against the corrupt officials and contractors.

“I had a clear plan,” Magalong said, adding that he wanted to personally inspect the questionable projects on the ground instead of “just sitting behind a desk.”

Magalong resigned shortly after Malacañang, through Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro, questioned the legality of his role, saying he should not be conducting the investigations himself.

The Palace later offered him another position — which Magalong dismissed as merely “pampalubag-loob” or a consolation.

“I’m more effective as an investigator,” he said, pointing out that fighting corruption requires firsthand exposure to the sites of the alleged anomalies.

When asked to name those reportedly unhappy with his initial findings, Magalong refused.

Speaking on national radio on Monday, he hinted that some politicians, contractors, and officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways were displeased with his probe — and that his early findings may have angered some of them.

However, he stopped short of identifying anyone, saying only that revealing names at this point would be counterproductive.

Earlier, Castro had urged Magalong to be specific, saying that naming names would help the government’s anti-corruption efforts more than making vague statements.